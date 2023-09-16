Everyday at 11:11 a.m., an all-employee meeting — fittingly, 11 minutes in duration — is held at Firespring.

That's been the routine for 15 years, since CEO Jay Wilkinson borrowed it from Brian Scudamore, a friend and the founder of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?.

Those working on the Lincoln campus gather near a stage known as the firepit. The Omaha, Council Bluffs, Iowa offices and those working from home log on, via Zoom.

There is a reason for the random start time. Research shows that the best time to have every employee in its headquarters is between 11-11:30 a.m.

"It was a no-brainer that the meeting was going to be at 11:11 a.m. and be an 11-minute meeting," said Wilkinson, harkening back to his childhood and his fixation with numbers containing magical properties.

He said the daily meetings have been magical.

Over those 11 minutes, team leaders get updates on the status of projects, consider possible pitfalls and recognize individuals in a 200-person workforce that are going above and beyond.

It's created a unique culture — one you don't find everywhere — at Firespring, which for 31 years, has been providing marketing, printing and technology solutions to help businesses and nonprofits prosper.

On Friday, the fire starter, the name for the employee meeting, went a lot longer than 11 minutes as Firespring was recognized with a Legacy Award by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

"It's a little humbling, actually," Wilkinson said. "... I'm wired to not necessarily reflect on the past. I'm also not wired to live in the present."

Wilkinson is always looking ahead. On the other hand, the word "Legacy" causes him to look to the past — when, as a 27-year-old, he opened the doors with just six employees in August 1992. This was before the internet. Before the technological revolution that has only scratched the surface of what's to come.

"I didn't really know what it was going to become," he said.

Thirty-one years later, he still has the same response. In fact, the world, Wilkinson said, is set to embark on another life-changing era for technology.

"I think we're on the precipice of the biggest shift in business that will happen over the next five years," he said. "It will completely eclipse every other innovation — the computer age, the industrial age — all of that will be eclipsed over the next five years.

"It's exciting to be alive at this point in time."

In five years, Wilkinson sees Firespring being completely employee-owned "and positioned to thrive for another 100 years. "

More important, he said, the company will transition to one that uses its profits to benefit Lincoln's nonprofit organizations.

At that time, Wilkinson said he would be leading the Do More Good movement, the nonprofit arm of the Firespring business that he put in place a few years back to give back to Lincoln, while also encouraging other businesses to do likewise.

That's what caught the attention of the Small Business Administration, which is celebrating its 70th year of service.

"We looked at their employee environment and, more importantly, what they do for the community," said Tim Mittan, the SBA's director for the Nebraska district office.

Firespring's south Lincoln campus at 1201 Infinity Court was built with the help of the SBA. The building is modern and features employee lounges and conversation pits as well as a slide that workers use to get from their second-floor desks to the main floor.

"Who in the world comes up to put a slide in your office?" said Lincoln City Councilman Justin Carlson. "Who in the world assembles your whole staff around one table for a meal?

"It's innovative, straight up and it's so good for Lincoln," he said.