Union Bank & Trust Company has notified customers that personal information may have been exposed during a data breach.

The Lincoln-based bank, which is the third-largest in Nebraska, said in a letter to customers dated June 30 that the incident is related to the nationwide hack of the MOVEit file transfer software.

According to media reports, a group of Russian cybercriminals exploited a flaw in the software, which is widely used to transfer files.

In a statement, Union Bank & Trust said it took immediate steps to secure systems and investigate after it was notified of the breach.

"The investigation determined no customer accounts were accessed. However, certain personal information was stored within the software," the statement said. "UBT reviewed the impacted data and is notifying individuals whose personal information is determined to potentially be at risk."

The bank did not say how many customers were affected.

In the letter it sent to affected customers, Union Bank said the unauthorized access occurred on May 29 and it may have involved names, birth dates, home addresses, email addresses and Social Security numbers. It did not include account numbers or any account information.

The bank is offering affected customers free credit and identity theft protection services for one year through Kroll. They must sign up by Sept 29.

It's not clear if any other Lincoln- or Nebraska-based companies have been affected by the data breach.

Brett Callow, a threat analyst at Emsisoft, said last week in an interview with Tech Crunch that more than 200 organizations are known to have been affected and at least 33 of them have issued data breach notices affecting more than 17.5 million customers.

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

