From its launch on March 30 to its first flight on June 8, Red Way, an airline created to service Lincoln Airport, sold 10,000 tickets.

In its first two weeks of flying, it has sold 6,000 tickets — an increase of about 300%, CEO Nick Wangler told the Lincoln Airport Authority on Thursday at its regular meeting.

The numbers coincide with Red Way beginning service to Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Wangler, an admitted numbers cruncher, said Red Way is selling about 429 tickets each day.

"Our goal has always been to push that daily average to as close to 500 as we can," Wangler said.

Red Way has had a solid start, says Wangler, who is happy with the early results, but he remains curious why flights to Minneapolis and Austin have not been as popular as he hoped they'd be.

Airport Authority member Nick Cusick asked Wangler if Texas — with Red Way flights to Houston and Dallas in addition to Austin — is overserved.

Wangler said it's too early to make that kind of determination.

"We don't have enough information yet to conclusively say, 'Aha, this is the problem. This is the issue,'" Wangler said. "That remains a bit of an unknown."

He didn't rule out Allegiant Airlines, a Red Way competitor, recently adding a flight to Austin out of Omaha's Eppley Airfield.

"Price might be an issue," he said.

Other nuggets that Wangler presented to the Airport Authority included the price of jet fuel, which has been well below what Red Way had budgeted.

To date, Red Way is spending an average of $2.78 per gallon on fuel, he said.

He also noticed an interesting trend where passengers have flown from Las Vegas to Lincoln, spent the night and taken a flight to Dallas the next day.

It's more cost-effective for them to stay the night in a Lincoln hotel than to fly directly to Dallas, he surmised.

"People have been asking me why we put a hub in Lincoln," he said. "I tell them we didn't. That's just the way they're flying."

