Nick Cusick presumed he had a mandate — and for good reason.

Last November, more than 83% of Lancaster County voters — along with a unanimous vote by the Nebraska Legislature and the full endorsement of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Lincoln Independent Business Associated — approved a constitutional amendment that would allow Lincoln and other cities in the state with commercial airports to offer incentives to attract additional passenger service.

To Cusick, a member of the Lincoln Airport Authority board for the last 10-plus years, that equated to an open-for-business sign.

He might have misread the situation. Or perhaps he misread the timing.

For the first time ever, the airport authority last month passed a budget with a split vote — 3-2, and, not liking the outcome, Cusick resigned his position following the meeting.

"I think the timing was right," he said. "I just thought we were pushing the pause button. I only have so many hours in the day and I only have so much ambition."

Cusick had proposed raising the mill levy by 0.24 of a cent, which would have generated as much as $1 million to be put into an airline recruitment fund that would be used to incentivize carriers to consider flying routes in and out of Lincoln.

The Lincoln Airport saw its service gutted during the coronavirus pandemic, with the complete loss of Delta Air Lines flights to Minneapolis and Atlanta. However, it used a $750,000 federal grant to entice United Airlines to start a daily flight to Houston, with service beginning about a year ago.

Cusick's hope was to build on the momentum generated by the Houston route, a new terminal and Red Way Airlines' arrival in June to attract another air carrier.

Cusick said his proposal was cost effective. The 0.24-cent mill levy increase, he said, would have added an additional $5.47 onto the property taxes of an average-priced home of $228,660.

However, there is already a 1.71-cent mill levy in place to finance the new terminal at the airport, the first phase of which opened in June. Financing it marked the first time the airport authority had tapped into its ability to levy property taxes since the 1980s.

Board member Chris Stokes, the only person to vote with Cusick, called it the cost of doing business.

"It was a heckuva lot less than us building a sidewalk in west Lincoln," Stokes said.

Still, when combined with a more than 20% average rise in property assessments — and a corresponding hike in property taxes — it was too big a mountain to climb, said Nicki Behmer-Popp, a member of the airport authority board who is also a Realtor.

"I hear from property owners," she said. "There is a lot of heartburn over the valuation increases. It might be a different conversation had that not happened."

It's uncertain whether a $1 million war chest would have been enough to bring an air carrier to town, but it would have been a good start, said Dave Haring, the executive director at Lincoln Airport.

"The money could have been built up over time," he said, noting that the constitutional amendment to allow taxpayer money to be used for minimum revenue guarantees to attract air service has evened the playing field for mid-sized cities with airports.

Haring said that in the past, the airport has usually spent about $1 million in subsidies for an airline to start a new route with one flight a day.

The minimum revenue guarantee subsidizes the air carrier, particularly in the early months of service.

"If it’s a vote for stagnation or growth, I’ll vote for growth every time," Stokes said. "... I am a businessman. This is not political. I felt like this is an investment and we needed to make a commitment to spending on this."

In Cusick's favor was the ability to carry over the funds to the next year and to continue growing it until there was enough money. His proposal called for the money to be sequestered in the general fund to be earmarked for wooing an airline to town.

"It would depend on the airline, the (destination) and the current state of the airline economy," Cusick said. "Generally speaking, a million dollars is a good start that might allow you to begin talking seriously to any other carrier."

Instead, the airport authority is suddenly without Cusick, a man who did a lot of the legwork in getting the constitutional amendment before the state Legislature and onto the ballot.

"He was an influential person on our board," Haring said. "He was certainly our most tenured member and we're going to miss him."

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will nominate Cusick's replacement. The Lincoln City Council will then have to approve whoever it is.

Behmer-Popp, who is running for the District 25 seat in the Nebraska Legislature, said minimum revenue guarantees will have their day — someday — in bringing another airline to Lincoln.

"Do I think this new levy is a tool that should be used? Yes, eventually," she said. "But I think we hadn’t really as a board taken the time to actually do our own research on using a new tax levy and the legalities of it. There are so many things to take into consideration. We hadn’t set any goals. I felt like it was just too arbitrary at the time.

"The timing wasn’t right for me."

