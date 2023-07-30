In the news business, we’re used to working with deadlines. And tomorrow marks an important one. Monday is the final day to nominate for the Inspire: Celebrating Women’s Leadership Awards.

There are extraordinary women leading across all sectors of our city.

Governmental leaders are making crucial decisions to secure our safety and prosperity — in city hall, from the floor of the Legislature and in dozens of other places.

Business leaders are navigating challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Philanthropic and nonprofit leaders are working to serve the needs of our most vulnerable populations.

Educational leaders are inspiring the next generation of leaders. And the list goes on.

The year 2023 marks the ninth year for the Inspire Awards, which celebrate women's leadership across several sectors, including business, entrepreneurship, government service, education, philanthropy, health care, nonprofit, as well as the Young Leader's Award, Inspire Scholarship and Woman of the Year.

All nominations will be reviewed by the Inspire Advisory Board, which has the difficult but rewarding task of selecting the 2023 finalists and winners in each category. I am joined on the 2023 Inspire Advisory Board by: Ashley Abramson, Robin Eschliman, Charlie Foster, Mia Wilken, Staci Hass, Jen Landis, Meagan Liesveld, James Overcash, Diane Temme Stinton, Natalia Wiita and Sarah Wischhof.

We are excited to return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for this year's awards luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Please visit InspireLincoln.com to nominate the "inspiring" women in your life. Whether it is a leader in your business organization, a neighbor, friend or associate, please share their story with us so we can recognize them for their contributions to our community.

Thank you to the following Inspire sponsors for making this event possible: Union Bank & Trust, Woodhouse Auto, Speedway Motors, Woods Aitken, Primrose Schools, Ameritas, Doane University, Assurity and Filament Essential Services. If your organization would like to participate, call 402-473-7420.

We look forward to shining the spotlight on these inspiring women and celebrating what makes Lincoln an incredible community for everyone.

Photos: The 2022 Inspire Award winners Donna Gould Katherine Warren Vann Price Miriah Zajic Pam Dingman Shannon Schultz Lori Seibel Connie Duncan Ellie Hiser Taylor Streich Alaa Ismail Angie Muhleisen