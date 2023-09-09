July was a good month for passenger traffic at the Lincoln Airport.

So good, in fact, it was the first month since the coronavirus pandemic where traffic numbers exceeded comparable numbers from 2019.

The airport had 29,999 passengers during the month, more than double July 2022. It also was about 3% higher than July 2019.

Those numbers were boosted by about 9,000 passengers who flew on Red Way, the now-defunct startup airline, but United Airlines, the airport's one remaining carrier, is continuing to have strong passenger numbers month after month, which have been boosted by the addition of flights to Houston.

The airline carried nearly 21,000 passengers into and out of Lincoln in July, 51% more than a year ago and 19% more than in July 2019.

Through the first seven months of the year, United has flown 135,656 passengers, 49% more than in 2022 and 13% more than in 2019.

"United Airlines continues to post strong numbers at LNK and we are grateful for the partnership with CommuteAir, their maintenance base located here in Lincoln," airport Executive Director David Haring said in a statement. "Having the maintenance base here allowed us the opportunity to add Houston service last year, which was a critical market for the community."

