Judge appoints receiver in Lincoln case involving $44M bank fraud investigation

A district judge this week appointed a receiver to develop a plan for a fair distribution of any assets that remain to investors who suffered losses in what's been described as potentially one of the largest bank frauds in Nebraska's history.
The move came on a motion by the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance in its case against Jesse Hill of Hickman, First SOJO Capital Group LLC and other related entities.
In December, the state sought to freeze the assets of the group of companies and two investment funds a month after the Banking Department launched an investigation into Hill's companies following the Nov. 2 death of Aaron Marshbanks, a 45-year-old Lincoln real estate investor with ties to Hill.
Following Marshbanks' death, bankers across the state began "reporting that they had been victims of a fraud scheme perpetrated by Marshbanks, Jesse Hill and Hill’s organization, First SOJO Capital Group LLC," according to the lawsuit.
The first of more than 20 creditors — banks, savings and loans and credit unions — started filing demands for notice of an application for informal probate of will and statements of claims within two days of his death.
By mid-December, they had topped $45 million.
To date, Hill hasn't been charged criminally. But civil and probate cases continue to wind through the courts.
At a hearing Tuesday in the civil case, Assistant Attorney General Erik Fern said that in December, there were well over $1 million in assets. But they've since lost 80-90% of their value due to investment losses.
"So we're talking about a significant loss of assets already. And — in the interest of preserving as much of the assets for the rest of the investors — we would like a receiver to address this and to prevent any additional hemorrhaging and get these folks back the money that they're able to," he told Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post.
Fern said the receiver — a person appointed to manage debt consolidation for a company — would collect and organize the assets and develop a plan to reimburse the investors "as best as possible."
He said the receiver would be paid $340 an hour.
"We're limited on options on what we can try to do to sort out this mess," Fern said.
He said that if the court didn't appoint a receiver, the Banking Department and the AG's office would have to sort it out individually.
"There's still an ongoing investigation into this matter, so the Department of Banking and Finance would be investigating this matter as well as trying to fairly arbitrate the reimbursement," Fern said.
He said having a third party was the most appropriate way to handle it.
"We understand there's a cost, but we don't see a feasible alternative," he said.
Hill's attorney, Joshua Dickinson, offered a "soft objection" saying that conceptually the parties want the same thing.
"There is money that was invested in these two accounts. That money is just sitting there," he said.
And many of the investors were Hill's friends and family, he said.
"It does no one any good to have any of this money, whatever is left over, just sitting there," Dickinson said. "So we, too, want this money to be returned to the investors in as efficient a manner as possible."
It's just a question of cost and efficiency, he said.
Dickinson said he believes the process that needs to be done is relatively simple. Records reflect how much each of the dozen or so investors contributed. They need to determine the percentage each contributed to the funds, which totaled north of $4 million.
It's an over-simplification, he said, but not far off.
Dickinson suggested a guardrail to try to make sure the receiver tries to get from Point A to Point B as efficiently as possible, "given the significant losses the investors have already experienced."
That would benefit everyone involved, he said.
Fern said he thought they could work together to simplify the work of the receiver.
And Post granted the motion.
More than $1.2 million in construction liens have been filed on Aaron Marshbanks' home east of Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Register of Deeds.
Courtesy photo
In the complaint filed in December, Fern alleged that between March 11, 2021, and Sept. 23, 2022, Marshbanks and Hill had made fraudulent statements with at least 14 banks, securing over $20 million in loans.
To get the money, he said, Marshbanks provided account statements that he and Hill had falsified showing the purported value of Marshbanks’ or a Marshbanks entity’s accounts at JT Equity or First SOJO Capital Group LP.
Fern said the JT Equity accounts that they gave banks security interests to in exchange for the loans didn't exist. Nor did First SOJO Capital Group LP. (Though First SOJO Capital Group LCC did.)
Despite that, Hill signed at least 22 control agreements representing to banks that the accounts were real, under his control and could be given as collateral for a loan, the AG's office alleges.
The state is alleging Hill, First SOJO and his other entities committed a number of violations of the Securities Act of Nebraska, including:
* Executing over 20 fraudulent control agreements to secure nonexistent securities accounts, each of which constitutes a separate violation.
* Starting a new private fund in violation of a 2018 agreement with the department.
* Lying to investors concerning the value of their accounts.
* Failing to send quarterly statements to investors.
* And not maintaining a net capital of at least $25,000.
Fern said they believe that Hill had been pooling money from multiple investors in his personal account and using it to invest in securities, repeating conduct that had led him to be fined in 2018.
Spend enough time watching the Discovery Channel and you’ll eventually run into Mike Rowe doing one stomach-churning task after the other on the hit TV show “
Dirty Jobs.” The Baltimore-born host is also known for his CNN series “Somebody’s Gotta Do It,” whose title underscores the fact that even the most menial and unsavory jobs serve important functions that need to be carried out by a small workforce.
The reasons a certain field might not contain very many many professionals vary widely. Certain positions are only held by a small number due to their unpleasant nature. The jobs on this list are individually held by about 7,500 people or less, for reasons including jobs limited to particular geographic locations, requiring extensive education, or revolving around a niche and specialized craft.
Using data from the
Bureau of Labor Statistics from May 2020 (released March 30, 2021), Stacker ranked the 100 least popular jobs in America by total employment. Only detailed job categories were included in the dataset. Every position’s number of total workers in the United States is listed alongside its average annual wage and average hourly wage, where each of those figures is available.
Read on to see if you hold one of the least popular jobs in the nation.
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#100. Parking Enforcement Workers
- Number employed: 7,560
- Annual mean wage: $44,870 (20.3% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $20.23
Franco Francisco Maria // Shutterstock
#99. Epidemiologists
- Number employed: 7,500
- Annual mean wage: $83,620 (48.5% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $35.84
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#98. Gambling and Sports Book Writers and Runners
- Number employed: 7,500
- Annual mean wage: $27,130 (51.8% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $12.13
Lukasz Z // Shutterstock
#97. Ship Engineers
- Number employed: 7,480
- Annual mean wage: $81,110 (44.0% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $36.53
Igor Kardasov // Shutterstock
#95. Shoe and Leather Workers and Repairers
- Number employed: 7,380
- Annual mean wage: $31,480 (44.1% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $14.69
Dean Drobot // Shutterstock
#94. Dancers
- Number employed: 7,370
- Annual mean wage: -$04 (100.0% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $18.58
Artur Didyk // Shutterstock
#93. Exercise Physiologists
- Number employed: 7,330
- Annual mean wage: $54,020 (4.1% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $24.17
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#92. Woodworkers, All Other
- Number employed: 7,300
- Annual mean wage: $35,710 (36.6% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $16.17
MIND AND I // Shutterstock
#91. Textile Bleaching and Dyeing Machine Operators and Tenders
- Number employed: 7,260
- Annual mean wage: $31,600 (43.9% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $14.55
moxumbic // Shutterstock
#89. Fish and Game Wardens
- Number employed: 7,230
- Annual mean wage: $57,810 (2.7% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $27.90
Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock
#88. Artists and Related Workers, All Other
- Number employed: 7,220
- Annual mean wage: $69,650 (23.7% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $31.63
Regan Vercruysse // Wikimedia Commons
#87. Pourers and Casters, Metal
- Number employed: 7,200
- Annual mean wage: $42,440 (24.6% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $19.31
Fotangel // Shutterstock
#85. Nurse Midwives
- Number employed: 7,120
- Annual mean wage: $115,540 (105.2% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $53.43
Suzanne M. Day // Wikimedia Commons
#84. Desktop Publishers
- Number employed: 7,090
- Annual mean wage: $50,600 (10.1% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $22.86
McLittle Stock // Shutterstock
#83. Musical Instrument Repairers and Tuners
- Number employed: 7,070
- Annual mean wage: $39,770 (29.4% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $17.70
nioloxs // Shutterstock
#82. Materials Scientists
- Number employed: 6,930
- Annual mean wage: $104,450 (85.5% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $47.82
MMCedu // Wikimedia Commons
#81. Architecture Teachers, Postsecondary
- Number employed: 6,910
- Annual mean wage: $100,820 (79.0% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: -$4.00
Canva
#80. Proofreaders and Copy Markers
- Number employed: 6,610
- Annual mean wage: $44,670 (20.7% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $19.78
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock
#79. Archivists
- Number employed: 6,550
- Annual mean wage: $61,210 (8.7% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $27.29
Eric Lockwood // U.S. Navy
#78. Life Scientists, All Other
- Number employed: 6,540
- Annual mean wage: $92,170 (63.7% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $39.42
angellodeco // Shutterstock
#77. Forest and Conservation Workers
- Number employed: 6,490
- Annual mean wage: $33,520 (40.5% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $14.73
YCC Volunteers // Wikimedia Commons
#75. Mining and Geological Engineers, Including Mining Safety Engineers
- Number employed: 6,270
- Annual mean wage: $100,140 (77.8% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $45.10
King Ropes Access // Shutterstock
#74. Hydrologists
- Number employed: 6,170
- Annual mean wage: $90,150 (60.1% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $40.41
U.S. Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons
#73. Nuclear Technicians
- Number employed: 6,160
- Annual mean wage: $83,810 (48.8% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $40.48
Gecko Studio // Shutterstock
#72. Correspondence Clerks
- Number employed: 6,150
- Annual mean wage: $40,070 (28.8% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $18.46
ImYanis // Shutterstock
#71. Tool Grinders, Filers, and Sharpeners
- Number employed: 6,080
- Annual mean wage: $43,670 (22.4% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $19.74
ivan_kislitsin // Shutterstock
#70. Political Scientists
- Number employed: 6,010
- Annual mean wage: $124,100 (120.4% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $60.27
World Travel & Tourism Council // Wikimedia Commons
#69. Environmental Science Teachers, Postsecondary
- Number employed: 5,860
- Annual mean wage: $94,520 (67.9% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
A StockStudio // Shutterstock
#68. Wind Turbine Service Technicians
- Number employed: 5,860
- Annual mean wage: $59,340 (5.4% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $27.03
Jordi C // Shutterstock
#67. Arbitrators, Mediators, and Conciliators
- Number employed: 5,810
- Annual mean wage: $76,440 (35.7% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $31.79
sabthai // Shutterstock
#66. Costume Attendants
- Number employed: 5,750
- Annual mean wage: $51,780 (8.0% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $20.63
Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons
#65. Farmers, Ranchers, and Other Agricultural Managers
- Number employed: 5,670
- Annual mean wage: $76,810 (36.4% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $32.73
USDA // Wikimedia Commons
#64. Occupational Therapy Aides
- Number employed: 5,630
- Annual mean wage: $34,160 (39.3% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $14.51
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#63. Dentists, All Other Specialists
- Number employed: 5,610
- Annual mean wage: $194,930 (246.2% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $88.12
Prostock-studio // Shutterstock
#62. Anthropology and Archeology Teachers, Postsecondary
- Number employed: 5,590
- Annual mean wage: $98,740 (75.4% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
Mr Boiko Oleg // Shutterstock
#60. Floor Sanders and Finishers
- Number employed: 5,100
- Annual mean wage: $41,400 (26.5% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $18.68
KarepaStock // Shutterstock
#59. Orthodontists
- Number employed: 5,040
- Annual mean wage: $237,990 (322.6% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
BalanceFormCreative // Shutterstock
#58. Fallers
- Number employed: 4,820
- Annual mean wage: $49,520 (12.1% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $20.76
klikkipetra // Shutterstock
#57. Fabric and Apparel Patternmakers
- Number employed: 4,670
- Annual mean wage: $57,880 (2.8% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $23.88
Photosite // Shutterstock
#55. Telephone Operators
- Number employed: 4,630
- Annual mean wage: $39,340 (30.1% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $18.13
LDprod // Shutterstock
#54. Rail Yard Engineers, Dinkey Operators, and Hostlers
- Number employed: 4,580
- Annual mean wage: $55,200 (2.0% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $24.86
Viewfoto studio // Shutterstock
#53. Hoist and Winch Operators
- Number employed: 4,460
- Annual mean wage: $62,730 (11.4% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $30.10
elmar gubisch // Shutterstock
#52. Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary
- Number employed: 4,230
- Annual mean wage: $77,560 (37.7% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
stockstation // Shutterstock
#51. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
- Number employed: 4,120
- Annual mean wage: $234,990 (317.3% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
Ryan G. Wilbe // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Craft Artists
- Number employed: 4,090
- Annual mean wage: $38,260 (32.1% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $16.92
Tulane Public Relations // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Shoe Machine Operators and Tenders
- Number employed: 4,080
- Annual mean wage: $31,430 (44.2% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $14.72
Nina Hale // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Entertainment Attendants and Related Workers, All Other
- Number employed: 3,900
- Annual mean wage: $32,580 (42.1% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $13.09
Matthäus Wander // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Embalmers
- Number employed: 3,860
- Annual mean wage: $50,220 (10.8% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $22.90
Felipe Mahecha // Shutterstock
#46. Logging Workers, All Other
- Number employed: 3,850
- Annual mean wage: $41,830 (25.7% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $19.91
V.Zhytkov // Shutterstock
#45. Pile Driver Operators
- Number employed: 3,820
- Annual mean wage: $71,880 (27.7% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $30.47
Igor Pavlenko // Shutterstock
#44. Transit and Railroad Police
- Number employed: 3,800
- Annual mean wage: $71,000 (26.1% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $34.89
2p2play // Shutterstock
#43. Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Operators
- Number employed: 3,800
- Annual mean wage: $63,770 (13.2% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $32.62
Aleksandar Malivuk // Shutterstock
#42. Geography Teachers, Postsecondary
- Number employed: 3,720
- Annual mean wage: $87,160 (54.8% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#41. Choreographers
- Number employed: 3,580
- Annual mean wage: $52,000 (7.7% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $21.00
Gukzilla // Shutterstock
#40. Loading and Moving Machine Operators, Underground Mining
- Number employed: 3,520
- Annual mean wage: $56,100 (0.4% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $27.23
Mark Agnor // Shutterstock
#39. Commercial Divers
- Number employed: 3,460
- Annual mean wage: $71,850 (27.6% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $26.35
Andrew McKaskle // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Sewers, Hand
- Number employed: 3,410
- Annual mean wage: $30,790 (45.3% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $14.42
buffaloboy2513 // Shutterstock
#37. Model Makers, Metal and Plastic
- Number employed: 3,400
- Annual mean wage: $58,180 (3.3% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $26.33
enmyo // Shutterstock
#36. Log Graders and Scalers
- Number employed: 3,390
- Annual mean wage: $38,940 (30.8% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $17.74
TFoxFoto // Shutterstock
#35. Camera and Photographic Equipment Repairers
- Number employed: 3,320
- Annual mean wage: $42,740 (24.1% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $19.39
PRESSLAB // Shutterstock
#34. Gambling Managers
- Number employed: 3,240
- Annual mean wage: $85,440 (51.7% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $36.28
Studio Romantic // Shutterstock
#33. Bridge and Lock Tenders
- Number employed: 3,080
- Annual mean wage: $49,610 (11.9% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $25.16
Marcin Wichary // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Communications Equipment Operators, All Other
- Number employed: 3,070
- Annual mean wage: $49,260 (12.5% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $22.44
ESB Basic // Shutterstock
#31. Terrazzo Workers and Finishers
- Number employed: 2,970
- Annual mean wage: $56,440 (0.2% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $24.73
U.S. Navy // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Forest Fire Inspectors and Prevention Specialists
- Number employed: 2,900
- Annual mean wage: $52,130 (7.4% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $20.26
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#29. Manufactured Building and Mobile Home Installers
- Number employed: 2,900
- Annual mean wage: $36,360 (35.4% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $16.89
K303 // Shutterstock
#28. Paperhangers
- Number employed: 2,820
- Annual mean wage: $49,820 (11.5% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $20.94
Zakhar Mar // Shutterstock
#27. Makeup Artists, Theatrical and Performance
- Number employed: 2,780
- Annual mean wage: $99,990 (77.6% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $51.40
Charlie Brewer // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Animal Scientists
- Number employed: 2,680
- Annual mean wage: $74,540 (32.4% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $30.52
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#24. Sociologists
- Number employed: 2,470
- Annual mean wage: $93,420 (65.9% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $41.40
BigBlues // Shutterstock
#23. Mathematicians
- Number employed: 2,460
- Annual mean wage: $112,530 (99.8% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $53.30
Erickson Stock // Shutterstock
#22. Watch and Clock Repairers
- Number employed: 2,430
- Annual mean wage: $48,560 (13.8% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $21.77
Gitanna // Shutterstock
#21. Patternmakers, Metal and Plastic
- Number employed: 2,400
- Annual mean wage: $49,570 (12.0% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $23.16
R_Boe // Shutterstock
#20. Motorboat Operators
- Number employed: 2,380
- Annual mean wage: $53,500 (5.0% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $26.88
Quang nguyen vinh // Shutterstock
#19. Models
- Number employed: 2,350
- Annual mean wage: $54,050 (4.0% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $15.34
Tinxi // Shutterstock
#18. Genetic Counselors
- Number employed: 2,280
- Annual mean wage: $89,710 (59.3% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $41.20
Kemberly Groue // U.S. Air Force
#17. Family and Consumer Sciences Teachers, Postsecondary
- Number employed: 2,270
- Annual mean wage: $81,580 (44.9% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#16. Motion Picture Projectionists
- Number employed: 2,270
- Annual mean wage: $34,380 (38.9% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $13.22
Alexander Dinaev // Shutterstock
#15. Roof Bolters, Mining
- Number employed: 2,080
- Annual mean wage: $61,900 (9.9% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $29.42
ENERGY.GOV // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Astronomers
- Number employed: 1,910
- Annual mean wage: $126,250 (124.2% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $57.56
Akimov Igor // Shutterstock
#13. Dredge Operators
- Number employed: 1,750
- Annual mean wage: $53,790 (4.5% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $23.66
Dominicus Johannes Bergsma // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Rail Transportation Workers, All Other
- Number employed: 1,540
- Annual mean wage: $54,670 (2.9% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $23.06
MTA New York City Transit // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Forestry and Conservation Science Teachers, Postsecondary
- Number employed: 1,460
- Annual mean wage: $92,420 (64.1% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#10. Geographers
- Number employed: 1,450
- Annual mean wage: $85,620 (52.1% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $41.07
Scott Prokop // Shutterstock
#9. Agricultural Engineers
- Number employed: 1,440
- Annual mean wage: $101,620 (80.5% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $40.58
Jialiang Gao // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Timing Device Assemblers and Adjusters
- Number employed: 1,000
- Annual mean wage: $39,430 (30.0% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $17.39
Wikijunkie // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Animal Breeders
- Number employed: 920
- Annual mean wage: $43,930 (22.0% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $19.60
otsphoto // Shutterstock
#6. Model Makers, Wood
- Number employed: 800
- Annual mean wage: $62,600 (11.2% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $30.79
nikkytok // Shutterstock
#5. Industrial-Organizational Psychologists
- Number employed: 780
- Annual mean wage: $112,690 (100.1% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $46.28
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#4. Refractory Materials Repairers, Except Brickmasons
- Number employed: 760
- Annual mean wage: $55,080 (2.2% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $26.26
Shestakov Dmytro // Shutterstock
#3. Prosthodontists
- Number employed: 530
- Annual mean wage: $214,870 (281.6% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock
#2. Cooks, Private Household
- Number employed: 320
- Annual mean wage: $46,810 (16.9% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $15.69
goodluz // Shutterstock
#1. Patternmakers, Wood
- Number employed: 190
- Annual mean wage: $60,750 (7.9% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $31.31
ellinnur bakarudin // Shutterstock
#90. Signal and Track Switch Repairers
- Number employed: 7,250
- Annual mean wage: $75,970 (34.9% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $36.64
APChanel // Shutterstock
