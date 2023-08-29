John Kazas, who learned how to cook at the age of 16 while working on a cargo ship from Greece, would later educate Lincoln on his native fare.

He opened up Papa John's Greek Family Restaurant, spending two decades toiling in the kitchen before helping his sons open The Parthenon, the Greek restaurant that closed in 2022.

And in those 40 years, a legacy was created.

"He brought authentic Greek food to Lincoln," said his daughter Stella Kalogeras. "At that time, there was a lot of fake Greek food. He brought the first authentic Greek food here."

Kazas, known affectionately as Papa John, died Aug. 19 at the age of 78.

"He always had on his trademark apron and enjoyed talking with everyone," said former Journal Star restaurant writer Jeff Korbelik. "He was a good man."

Korbelik, who wrote "Lost Restaurants of Lincoln" in 2018, decided a comprehensive chronicle of Lincoln's dining history couldn't be told without Kazas.

"I had a chapter on the downtown restaurant he owned," he said. "I sat down with he and his wife (Despina) at (The) Parthenon.

"That's the last time I talked to him."

Kazas arrived in America in 1960 with $20 in his pocket. He took a memorable route to Lincoln with stops in New York, where he was a prep cook at the Copacabana restaurant and club, and in Dubuque, Iowa.

He met Despina in Dubuque and then was given a chance to become a franchisee for three Bonanza Steakhouse restaurants, including one in Lincoln.

But he wanted to cook his food and bring some of his culture to Middle America. So he split from his contract with Bonanza and opened Papa John's with his wife and six children serving as the wait staff.

"Life lessons were learned in Papa John's," said Kalogeras, who preferred working at the restaurant to going to school. "It was comical sometimes. It was hard work. ... I'll remember his humor, his smile and the work ethic he taught us."

Make no mistake, Papa John's was a family restaurant. So was The Parthenon, which was the kind of place that played host to special family gatherings.

It was where Korbelik and his wife Rebecca had their first date and where they celebrated the anniversary of that first date each year.

There are countless others in Lincoln who can earmark memorable days and dates with a plate of pastitsio, which is a Greek-style lasagna, or maybe a gyro or Greek salad.

"Every portion was humongous — I think that's why we're all kind of chunky," Kalogeras said.

Still, as important as the family business was to Kazas, his family always came first, his daughter said.

"He taught us to honor your name and do right by it," Kalogeras said. "He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. We're very blessed. Our parents came here at an early age. They didn't know the language.

"They didn't have more than 20 bucks in their pocket, but they knew they were going to make it."

Kazas' funeral service is set for noon Tuesday at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 950 N. 63rd St., followed by internment at Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 O St.

Lost restaurants of Lincoln King’s Food Host The Knolls County Club Tony and Luigi’s P.O. Pears Crane River Brewpub and Café Acme Chili Grill K’s Restaurant Tony Domino’s Italian Village Arturo’s Bishop Buffet Tastee Inn and Out