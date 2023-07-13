Tabitha President and CEO Christie Hinrichs, who served in the leadership role since 2010, has announced her departure from the nonprofit, concluding a career spanning 30 years.
Hinrichs’ last day with Tabitha will be Aug. 4.
“We are extremely grateful for Christie’s leadership and accomplishments,” said Mark Hesser, chair of Tabitha’s board of directors. “Her Tabitha legacy will be her passion for serving seniors and the growth and innovation she has developed over the years.”
Joyce Ebmeier, a longtime Tabitha leader, will serve as the interim president and CEO while the board is looking for Hinrichs’ replacement, Hesser said.
Hinrichs’ career with Tabitha began in 1993 as a hospice social worker. When in 2010 she was elevated to serve as president and CEO, she became the first woman to do so at the nonprofit.
According to a news release, Hinrichs will continue her commitment to supporting seniors as she and her husband relocate to Colorado.
Hinrichs has been instrumental in the growth of Tabitha’s physical presence across Nebraska, the release said. Most recently, in December 2022, Tabitha opened a new campus, Tabitha at Prairie Commons, in Grand Island.
This fall, at Tabitha’s main campus in Lincoln, the nonprofit will open an intergenerational living community. Older adults and Bryan College of Health Sciences students will be neighbors in the 128 apartment units in the four-story building on the corner of 48th and L streets.
Hinrichs’ past roles include serving as the Nebraska Heart Hospital’s chief operating officer, branch manager with Coram Healthcare and a member on Tabitha’s corporate board of directors from November 2004 through May 2006.
