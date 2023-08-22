Google on Tuesday formally confirmed what many in Lincoln have known for years: The search engine giant is planning to build a data center in Lincoln.

The company made the announcement Tuesday at its data center in Papillion, saying it will expand into Lincoln as part of a $1.2 billion investment in Nebraska this year.

In addition to the Papillion center and one in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Google also is building a new data center on the northwest side of Omaha, near State Street and Blair High Road.

But it's the Lincoln project that has been shrouded in secrecy since it was first revealed more than four years ago.

Project Agate, as it has been known, includes a phased buildout of a site on the northwest corner of the 56th Street interchange on Interstate 80 that could eventually consist of 2 million square feet of space.

Google, through a subsidiary, paid about $18.6 million for for about 600 acres of land at the site. Another subsidiary applied for $600 million in state tax incentives in 2020.

This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.

