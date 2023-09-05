Twenty-five years later, is Lincoln the healthiest community in America?

That was the objective — "the loftiest of goals," wrote a 20-member mayor's task force in its 10-page report — when it suggested forming the Lincoln Community Health Endowment to oversee the $37 million from the sale of Lincoln General Hospital to Bryan Health in 1997.

It's impossible to quantify whether Lincoln has achieved that goal.

A college town with a thriving medical community, combined with many quality-of-life amenities, including 134 miles of trails, make Lincoln a health-minded place.

Maybe Lincoln is the healthiest community in the nation.

But how do you really prove that? This city that has grown to more than 300,000 fared well during the pandemic shutdown, but is still susceptible to all of the ills — cancer, heart disease and obesity among them — of American society.

What can be calibrated — proven beyond a reasonable doubt — is the impact the Community Health Endowment has had on Lincoln.

Consider that it has grown that initial $37 million nest egg to more than $68 million while infusing the community with more than $40 million in funding for dozens of Lincoln nonprofits.

"It's been a great ride," said Lori Seibel, the endowment's CEO and president who has been leading the organization that celebrated its 25th anniversary last week from day one.

The Community Health Endowment is a success story that blossomed out of the tumult and controversy following the sale of Lincoln General.

"We came to realize hospitals are really personal things," Seibel said. "People are born there and people die there. They might have their first jobs there. It becomes really personal."

And, in this case, agonizing, she said.

Once the shock waves from the sale eased, then-Mayor Mike Johanns was faced with what to do with the proceeds.

"We wanted to do something really important with the proceeds and we wanted it to be long lasting for Lincoln," said Johanns, who would later serve as Nebraska's governor.

He appointed a citizens' task force to look into ways the money could be used. The 20-member group, which included three chairpersons in J. Robert Duncan, Alan Hersch and Mike Seacrest, met for eight months before submitting a formal list of recommendations.

"They came up with an idea for the community endowment and with the purpose that they would work to make Lincoln the healthiest community in the country," said Johanns, who now lives in Florida.

Johanns embraced it. So did the Lincoln City Council, but there were still plenty of things to do — one of which was hiring someone to lead the organization.

At that time, Seibel was the city's epidemiologist — way below the radar for most of Lincoln. Johanns noticed her prior to the sale becoming final when she was asked to work on the hospital sale project.

I said, 'I don't know anything about selling a hospital,'" she said. "I think they just wanted somebody who could strategically carry a process forward."

After the sale was final, they said, 'Well, now we need to figure out what to do with the money. Can you stay a little bit longer and work on that?' I had no idea what they wanted."

Still, she stayed.

"I was just so impressed with her from the beginning and so thrilled that she was willing to do this," Johanns said. "It's possible this would not have worked out as well as it did, but she's just done such a great job with it."

Seibel and a board were installed, but then came the heavy lifting — changing the Nebraska Constitution to allow cities to invest earmarked funds in something other than bonds.

Changing a constitutional amendment that dated back to the early days of statehood — when railroad barons bankrupted many small-town coffers with the promise of a rail spur — would prove to be a challenge.

Chris Beutler, who was representing the 28th District in the Nebraska Legislature at the time, was one of the issue's biggest proponents.

"It’s hard to see a down side with such a project," he wrote in a guest column in the Journal Star in October 2006. "And as more of our citizens find themselves either without health care coverage or with inadequate coverage, there will be no shortage of similar projects seeking help from our Community Health Endowment.

"We need to make sure the endowment continues to grow so it is able to help meet those needs."

Getting the entire state on board with a change that would only help Lincoln in the immediate future was problematic. It passed through the Legislature in 2006, but was defeated by Nebraska's voters, 54% of whom cast a ballot for things to remain as they were.

Seibel took a leave from the endowment to focus her attention on amending the Nebraska Constitution. Amazingly, the Legislature passed it through again a year later. And this time, they took a different tact with the voters, Seibel said.

"It was a more a more strategic push," she said.

During a focus group, it was determined who the most trusted people in Nebraska were. One of them was Warren Buffett, who wasn't interested in stumping for the issue, but the other two — John Bruning and Ben Nelson — got behind amending the constitution.

"They were held in such high esteem," Seibel said. "We got them together for a commercial, something like 'Hey, Ben, would you vote for this?' And John said, 'I sure would.' That kind of thing. It passed."

It changed the game. Suddenly, the endowment, with the help of some expert investing, was growing beyond the bond market it was limited to investing in before the amendment.

That's allowed the endowment to give grants to a number of deserving Lincoln nonprofits, all of which have increased their services to the community with the additional funding.

"Some of them are tiny and made such a big impact," Seibel said. "Some of them are big and have made a big impact. But there's literally no place you can look in Lincoln where there hasn't been a mark left somewhere."

Marilyn Moore, the current chair of the Community Health Endowment board, takes great pride in Lincoln Fresh, a program run by the Food Bank of Lincoln that brings fresh fruits and vegetables to in-need communities in town.

"They pass out whatever is fresh that week, and there's always a lot of fresh stuff," she said, remembering the day she rode along with Food Bank members to distribute items. "We had sweet corn, eggplant, pears, green peppers, and some other kinds of fruit and parked in a parking lot."

For two hours, a steady stream of community members waited in line for the fresh produce, along with recipes for preparing the goods.

"That is a wonderful benefit to this community," Moore said.

