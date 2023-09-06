A new grocery store will open its doors this week at 52nd and O streets.

Fresh International Market plans a soft opening on Friday at 5220 O St., with an official grand opening planned for Sept. 16, according to the company's social media accounts.

Fresh International Market is a small Asian-themed grocery chain with a handful of locations, mostly in cities that are home to major universities. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, and has locations in Champaign, Illinois; West Lafayette, Indiana; and East Lansing, Michigan, all home to Big Ten universities.

It also is expanding to sites outside the Midwest, including Austin, Texas, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

In Lincoln, the store is taking over the former Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market space, which has been vacant since the grocery chain closed the location in October 2020.

The store will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, according to the Fresh International Market's website.

Representatives of the company could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

