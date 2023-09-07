Christie Hinrichs has been named the new president and CEO of Boulder, Colorado-based retirement community Frasier.
Hinrichs resigned last month as Tabitha’s president and CEO, after spending 30 years at the Lincoln-based senior care organization. She also previously served as chief operating officer at Nebraska Heart Hospital.
“We are delighted to welcome Christie Hinrichs as our new president and CEO. Her extensive experience in strategic planning, governance, and her outstanding accomplishments in fostering culture change make her an ideal leader for Frasier,” Leslie Durgin, chair of Frasier’s Board of Trustees, stated in a news release.
Christie Hinrichs
COURTESY PHOTO
Hinrichs stated in the release, “I am honored to lead such a talented team and look forward to working with the board, and more importantly, engaging with residents. Together, we will create a future that upholds the highest standards of care, fosters meaningful connections, and the pursuit of joyful living.”
Hinrichs will start in her new role Monday.
States with the most adults of retirement age still working
For many Americans, the typical life plan has long been school, work, retirement at 65, and living comfortably. But not as many people are traveling that path anymore.
Nearly 19% of people of retirement age—65 years or older—
remain in the workforce. In fact, Americans over 55 are the only age group that increased its labor force participation rate from 2001 to 2021. Projections expect that trend to continue into the next decade.
Many simply don't want to retire because they enjoy what they do and don't want to slow down. Some find that retirement doesn't suit them and return to work to add meaning to their lives.
Others work because they can't afford retirement. According to the Economic Policy Institute, roughly one-third of workers aged 55 to 64
don't have access to a retirement savings plan. Those who rely solely on Social Security benefits may find they don't cover all of their living expenses. Major unplanned expenses like medical bills can also keep people in the workforce. Stacker used 2021 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau to find what share of each state's retirement-age population, those 65 and older, still participate in the labor force. Labor force statistics are calculated based on the civilian noninstitutional population, meaning those adults who are not incarcerated or in long-term medical facilities. It's helpful to note that age 65 is the typical age for retirement, as it's the age to qualify for Medicare.
Continue reading to find out whether your state has the most adults of retirement age still at work.
Aruta Images // Shutterstock
#51. South Carolina
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 14% (142,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 18.6% (967,223 people)
Susanne Pommer // Shutterstock
#50. West Virginia
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 14.8% (56,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 20.7% (368,775 people)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#49. Mississippi
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 14.9% (73,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 16.8% (496,945 people)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#48. Arizona
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 15.1% (195,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 18.3% (1.33 million people)
Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock
#46. Tennessee
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 16% (194,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 17.0% (1.19 million people)
Brian Wilson Photography // Shutterstock
#45. Kentucky
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 16.1% (123,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 17.0% (768,416 people)
f11photo // Shutterstock
#44. New Mexico
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 16.3% (65,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 18.5% (391,797 people)
turtix // Shutterstock
#43. Arkansas
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 16.6% (91,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 17.4% (525,153 people)
Eduardo Medrano // Shutterstock
#42. Florida
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 16.7% (744,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 21.1% (4.60 million people)
mariakray // Shutterstock
#41. Delaware
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 17.1% (35,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 20.1% (201,551 people)
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#39. Michigan (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 17.2% (319,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 18.1% (1.82 million people)
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#39. Ohio (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 17.2% (373,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 17.8% (2.10 million people)
photo.ua // Shutterstock
#37. Georgia (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 17.4% (279,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 14.7% (1.59 million people)
Brett Barnhill // Shutterstock
#37. Idaho (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 17.4% (56,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 16.5% (314,010 people)
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#35. Washington (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 17.8% (213,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 16.2% (1.25 million people)
kan_khampanya // Shutterstock
#35. Illinois (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 17.8% (373,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 16.6% (2.10 million people)
marchello74 // Shutterstock
#34. Oregon
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 18% (148,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 18.6% (789,896 people)
Josemaria Toscano // Shutterstock
#33. Pennsylvania
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 18.3% (466,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 19.0% (2.46 million people)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#32. Missouri
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 18.6% (203,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 17.6% (1.08 million people)
Joe Hendrickson // Shutterstock
#31. New York
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 18.9% (669,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 17.5% (3.48 million people)
Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock
#30. North Carolina
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 19.1% (367,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 17.0% (1.80 million people)
Derek Olson Photography // Shutterstock
#29. Louisiana
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 19.3% (147,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 16.6% (766,330 people)
TFoxFoto // Shutterstock
#27. Indiana (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 19.5% (219,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 16.4% (1.12 million people)
KYPhua // Shutterstock
#27. California (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 19.5% (1.18 million people)
- Population ages 65+: 15.2% (5.96 million people)
TierneyMJ // Shutterstock
#26. Virginia
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 19.6% (277,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 16.3% (1.41 million people)
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#25. Oklahoma
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 19.7% (126,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 16.2% (645,174 people)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#24. Texas
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 19.9% (788,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 13.2% (3.89 million people)
Canva
#21. Wisconsin (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 20.1% (205,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 17.9% (1.05 million people)
Tony Savino // Shutterstock
#21. Maine (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 20.1% (63,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 21.7% (297,101 people)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#21. Nevada (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 20.1% (114,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 16.5% (519,568 people)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#20. Utah
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 20.9% (79,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 11.6% (388,120 people)
Canva
#18. Colorado (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 21% (182,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 15.1% (880,167 people)
Paul Gana // Shutterstock
#18. New Jersey (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 21% (341,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 16.9% (1.56 million people)
f11photo // Shutterstock
#16. New Hampshire
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 22% (65,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 19.3% (267,741 people)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#13. Hawaii (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 22.1% (62,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 19.6% (282,567 people)
MNStudio // Shutterstock
#13. Wyoming (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 22.1% (23,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 17.9% (103,822 people)
C Model // Shutterstock
#13. Massachusetts (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 22.1% (271,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 17.4% (1.22 million people)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#11. Rhode Island
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 22.9% (48,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 18.3% (200,201 people)
Big Joe // Shutterstock
#10. Iowa
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 23.3% (130,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 17.8% (567,581 people)
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock
#9. Maryland
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 23.4% (234,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 16.3% (1.00 million people)
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#7. Minnesota (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 23.5% (215,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 16.8% (959,272 people)
ostreetphotography // Shutterstock
#6. Kansas
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 23.8% (116,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 16.7% (489,676 people)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#5. Connecticut
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 24.3% (164,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 18.0% (649,172 people)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#4. Alaska
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 24.7% (24,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 13.4% (98,410 people)
Mary Swift // Shutterstock
#2. Nebraska (tie)
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 25% (77,000 people)
- Population ages 65+: 16.4% (322,833 people)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#1. South Dakota
- Labor force participation among ages 65+: 26.7% (Estimated 42,000)
- Population ages 65+: 17.6% (157,883 people)
Note: Labor force participation data for South Dakota seniors was not available from BLS, so Stacker used data from a
South Dakota Department of Labor report. Stacker estimated the state's 65+ labor force based on available Census Bureau data. Since the data comes from two sources, there may be some discrepancies in actual values and comparisons.
Steven Frame // Shutterstock
