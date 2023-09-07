Christie Hinrichs has been named the new president and CEO of Boulder, Colorado-based retirement community Frasier.

Hinrichs resigned last month as Tabitha’s president and CEO, after spending 30 years at the Lincoln-based senior care organization. She also previously served as chief operating officer at Nebraska Heart Hospital.

“We are delighted to welcome Christie Hinrichs as our new president and CEO. Her extensive experience in strategic planning, governance, and her outstanding accomplishments in fostering culture change make her an ideal leader for Frasier,” Leslie Durgin, chair of Frasier’s Board of Trustees, stated in a news release.

Hinrichs stated in the release, “I am honored to lead such a talented team and look forward to working with the board, and more importantly, engaging with residents. Together, we will create a future that upholds the highest standards of care, fosters meaningful connections, and the pursuit of joyful living.”

Hinrichs will start in her new role Monday.

