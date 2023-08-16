Bryan LifePointe will close its spa and fitness centers in south Lincoln in the coming months, the health care organization announced Tuesday.

Emails went out to members and clients early in the day. Bryan officials confirmed that the fitness center on the LifePointe campus, 7501 S. 27th St., will discontinue service Sept. 30.

Spa service will come to an end Dec. 29.

"When LifePointe opened, its services and programming were unique and met a need," said Brad Colee, Bryan's senior media officer and multimedia coordinator. "Today, Lincoln has an abundance of other great options."

The emergence of a handful of fitness centers, including Genesis, with three Lincoln locations, and Good Life, with two, created a lot of competition in the market.

In Tuesday's email to its clients, Bryan referenced that point.

"As Bryan Health evaluates how we best meet the community’s health needs in the future, we must on occasion step away from services where the community has an abundance of other great options," the email stated. "This is the case with our fitness center and spa.

The spa and fitness center have been serving Lincoln since 2006.

Colee said that cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, physical and occupational therapy, foot care, diabetes education and urgent care will continue unchanged at the Bryan LifePointe campus.

Those with fitness packages, punch cards or passes are encouraged to use them as soon as possible. Those members who are unable to use them by Sept. 30 are being asked to stop by LifePointe’s front desk or call 402-481-6300 for refund information.

Those who have spa packages or gift cards that can't be used by Dec. 29 can call 402-481-6321 for refund information.

