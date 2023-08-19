Fat Dogs has announced plans for a large travel center near the Lincoln Airport.

The North Platte-based gas station chain is planning a groundbreaking ceremony for the project, which will be located near the northeast corner of the airport exit on Interstate 80, on Wednesday.

Fat Dogs has a small convenience store at 3100 NW. 12th St., which is right on the northeast corner of the intersection of Northwest 12th and West Adams streets. Last year, it paid $2.6 million to buy a hotel at 1101 W. Bond St., about half a block to the east, which it has since torn down.

The company said the new travel center will feature a convenience store, designated truckers' lounge and shower facilities, and a quick-serve restaurant.

Fat Dogs may be best known for its marketing practices, which focus on offering a gas price lower than competitors that it only offers on a few pumps. The company was sued several years ago over the practice, which a Lancaster County judge ruled in 2019 was legal.

The company is now in expansion mode, having opened a remodeled and expanded location in June and last month announcing plans for a new travel center in Grand Island. It also is planning to build a new travel center in North Platte.

Wilkinson Development CEO Mark Wilkinson said in a news release that the Lincoln project "represents more than just a new facility; it's a testament to our ongoing dedication to Nebraska's community and the countless travelers and truckers on I-80.”

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023