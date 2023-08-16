The search for that perfect wedding dress — from choosing it from a sea of white satin, to fittings and alterations, to paying for it — is a yearlong process.

Amazingly, Ellynne Bridal is turning around wedding dresses in two to three weeks these days.

“This has been wild,” said Jaimee Anderson, the operations manager at Ellynne Bridal, 4400 S. 70th St.

In the week since Dapper & Dashing — the parent company of Lincoln’s Tip Top Tux and Dream Dress Express — shut down, wedding parties have feverishly searched for quick-fix alternatives.

“We’ve had a handful of brides call us,” Anderson said. “I’d say five or so in the last couple of days. They didn’t know where to go and we have made ourselves available through word of mouth and our Facebook page.”

Brides, Anderson acknowledged, have a propensity for being high strung under ordinary circumstances. That’s only been exacerbated by the shops’ closing, which left contracts — and often monetary deposits — in dispute.

“I wouldn’t use the word frantic in describing some of the phone calls,” Anderson said. “Planning for a wedding is always a stressful time. I’m glad we were able to help them find something else.”

When Ellynne Bridal began hearing about Dream Dress Express’ closure, it quickly built up its inventory, sensing there would be an opportunity to help.

The shop now has more than 150 bridal gown designs that are available to be rushed almost anywhere or sold off the rack to brides with fast-approaching wedding dates.

Ellynne Bridal is extending a 25% discount and free shipping to the brides affected by the Dream Dress Express closures in Lincoln, Omaha and Sioux City, Iowa.

“We want to make sure every bride has an option for a beautiful gown on her wedding day,” Anderson said.

Wedding waitlist: How long it takes to save for the big day Wedding waitlist: How long it takes to save for the big day Most expensive weddings Cities with the shortest time to save for a wedding