The Dunkin' location in the Dinsdale Family Learning Commons on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus has closed.

The location, which was the only Dunkin' Next Generation concept in Lincoln when it opened in the fall of 2021, was located in the former C.Y. Thompson Library.

UNL said in a news release that it will not seek another coffee vendor for the space at this time. Instead, the area occupied by Dunkin’ will be fully reset as flexible space for the fall semester for a range of library services and programs.

The Dunkin' location at UNL's City Campus, which is in the Adele Hall Learning Commons, will remain open, the university said.

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023