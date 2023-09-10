Derrick Pearson remembers about a year ago when plans for his sports-talk radio station's new downtown headquarters began to unfold.

He asked everyone — from volleyball players Nicklin Hames and Kenzie Knuckles to gymnast Makayla Curtis and every Husker football player that frequents the airwaves — what amenities they wanted in the Ticket, 93.7 FM's home at 1040 O St.

One of the volleyball players, he recalled, asked for a coffee station.

"It started out as a joke," Pearson said.

But the more he thought about it, the more sense it made. Having a place nearby for a midafternoon pick-me-up sounded right, as did a spot for members of the community to interact and engage with some current and former Huskers.

"And if you're gonna do coffee in Lincoln, Nebraska, the Mill is the place," Pearson said. "We approached (Dan and Tamara Sloan) with the idea. They understood the concept and they accepted the mission."

The Mill Coffee & Tea, a Lincoln tradition since 1975, will add its sixth store (five in Lincoln) — albeit, an abbreviated one compared to the others — with the opening of the Mill at 11th.

The new coffee shop is set to open Friday, one day before the Huskers open their home football season with an 11 a.m. game against Northern Illinois.

"We'll be ready," Tamara Sloan said. "If I get some coffee I'll be ready to grind."

Pearson expects the Ticket to be on the air in its new home by Thursday.

For the Mill, the new shop is a departure from the community-minded gathering spots that have guided its other five stores.

This one, "a pocket Mill," as Sloan calls it, will have more of a big-city downtown feel, she says — "like you might see in New York."

Sure, there will be places for people to have a seat and enjoy their beverage, but Sloan expects there to be a lot more in-and-out orders.

"It'll feel more like, 'hey, I'm gonna pop in here to get a drink,'" she said. "'I'm just gonna pop by and then walk to my office or walk back to my condo or walk up to the university.' I think it's going to be a lot more popping in and out with all the downtown living.

"It will have that community orientation, but it will be different."

Sloan said she will go before the Lincoln City Council this month to get approval for a liquor license for the new location, which will feature a bar, a coffee counter and some seating inside and outside that will allow customers to either enjoy the quiet or to watch what's going on in the radio station.

"You can actually stand there and watch Ahman Green or whoever is being interviewed," Sloan said. "The kids can press their noses against the window when the volleyball girls come in and are on the radio. So I think they see that as a way to interact with us. That's what they're really trying to do.

"We want to be part of that."

The Ticket is moving downtown to the former LES headquarters from 330 N. 48th St. The move is part of Pearson’s vision to bring local sports closer to the community by inviting the public to be a part of the action.

Derrick and Rebecca Pearson purchased the radio station in 2021 and have grown its reach within the community.

"It's been fun to do something that's a little different," he said. "Being in the middle of everything — being downtown — and being able to engage with students is everything. We're walking distance from the university and from a lot of what's going on down there. So we're excited."

The Pearsons purchased the first floor of the building, which has condominiums on the other floors.

The hope for both the Pearsons and Sloans, not to mention the Downtown Lincoln Association, is that the addition of an active tenant might spur more growth in an area that has stagnated in recent years.

"There's a lot of momentum in the downtown core right now," said Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association. "It's such a great use of the building with the Ticket, and having a place like the Mill is big."

The Mill has a proven track record for bringing more business to the places it chooses to build. It was that way in the Historic Haymarket district when it opened its first shop. It unfolded that way in College View and happened again when shops were opened at Innovation Campus and the Telegraph District.

"I guess we make good things happen in neighborhoods," Dan Sloan said while explaining the city of Lincoln presenting the Mill with a Mayor's Arts Award in 2018. The award was given for the environmental impact he and Tamara have had wherever they've opened a store.

"It seems like it's starting to transition and we can we can be a part of that," Tamara Sloan said. "We would love to see more — a lot more retail down there. We'd love to see people get back to being on the streets and exploring and feeling like they can wander and not see just college bars."

