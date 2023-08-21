DENTON — Tina Jones was in need of a landing spot — a fresh start — in 2021 when she came across her next cause in Denton, the tiny village southwest of Lincoln.

She'd spent a couple of years doing the leg work, from hitting the streets for petition drives to leading rallies, in the push for legalizing medical marijuana in Nebraska.

When the petition drive was rejected, Jones was dejected.

"I was like, 'You know, I think I'm done. I think that's it for me.'" she said.

She actually wasn't done, but was in need of a new scene — a new place to call home and a new cause to occupy her fertile mind.

She found it on an acre of land that featured a house, a stand-alone garage and an old structure — built in 1911 and referred to as the Lancaster House — that had stood as the village's general store until it closed in 1978.

Retail price for the whole lot: $375,000.

An instant fan of Denton's charm — and its proximity to Lincoln — Jones jumped at the opportunity.

She moved into the house in July 2021 and immediately began making a difference in the small Denton community.

Her first order of business was organizing a weekly farmers market for area growers to sell their wares.

That was followed by a Halloween market that this year will draw close to 4,000 people (keep in mind that the population of Denton is 186).

"Those are the easy things to do," she said.

The more challenging thing, as it turned out, was sitting right in her yard.

And for a year, she contemplated what to do with the general store, knowing she had a rare opportunity to accomplish something special by moving it forward while preserving its history.

"It has the best bones," she said. "I love it. I love the history of this place."

A brother and sister had run the store and lived in the house next door until their health failed and they closed up shop in 1978.

"It's sat dormant since then — not doing anything," Jones said. "When I walked in for the first time, it felt like walking into a giant time capsule."

That giant time capsule, Jones eventually decided, would be renovated into an events center — a place for the community to gather.

"I love old houses, old architecture," she said. "There are so many beautiful places that are still very salvageable — structures that are being torn down for no reason."

And the renovation will be made courtesy of hempcrete, which draws from her recent depth of knowledge.

She had just returned from a hemp forum in Neligh and had learned the virtues of the new building material that experts say is more durable, better for the environment and will save her money on heating and cooling bills.

She was sold on what she considered to be the next big thing in building — something that was both environmentally sustainable and durable.

Earlier this month — on her 42nd birthday, no less — she received a shipment of hempcrete blocks. The largest order ever filled by Canadian Dion Lefebvre of Davita Blocks was 13 pallets worth and weighed more than 15,600 pounds.

And while that might sound like a heavy load, the hempcrete blocks are one-fifth the weight of more common building materials like brick or cinderblock.

Lefebvre, making his first trip to Nebraska, led a group of about a dozen experts in the hempcrete industry to cut the blocks and place them inside the structure.

"It's far more resilient," Lefebvre said. "If it gets wet in a flash flood-type scenario and it dries out, it'll actually be stronger than it was before."

The hempcrete blocks are resistant to fire, reduce noise and are considered a green building material.

Jones had to install a bathroom in the old general store. A kitchen was also added before the hempcrete blocks were installed.

And when it's complete — sometime before the end of the year — Jones envisions it being a rare combination of a historical place with all the modern-day trappings.

"I'm so freaking excited about all of this," she said. "The sound — the acoustics are insane — is great. We're gonna have bands play here every now and then."