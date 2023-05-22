CVS has announced plans to close one of its Lincoln locations next month.
"We’ve made the difficult decision to close our store in Lincoln at 4808 O St. on June 15," Matt Blanchette, a CVS spokesman, said in an email.
The pharmacy chain sent a letter to customers saying that prescriptions on file at the 48th and O store will be transferred to the CVS location at 7002 O St., although Blanchette said those customers can transfer their prescriptions to another CVS location or another pharmacy.
The company announced last year that it planned to close about 900 locations nationwide by the end of 2024. Blanchette did not respond to a question about whether additional store closures are planned in Lincoln and/or Nebraska.
The location at 48th and O streets, which opened in the fall of 2010, was the first new location CVS built in Lincoln. It inherited four locations when it bought the Osco chain in 2006, and it replaced all four of those locations -- 66th and O streets, 48th and Van Dorn streets, 56th Street and Nebraska Parkway and 14th and Superior streets -- with new buildings. The company also built new locations at 27th Street and Old Cheney Road. and 16th and South streets.
People are also reading…
CVS also has pharmacies in the Target stores at 48th and O streets and 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road.
Blanchette said the the company, "will continue to provide the community with outstanding service" at the eight remaining locations.
Major retail chains that no longer exist
Major retail chains that no longer exist
Ames
Anchor Blue
BI-LO
Blockbuster
Borders
Builders Square
Century 21
Circuit City
CompUSA
Crazy Eddie
Crown Books
Delia's
Dominick's
Dressbarn
Eckerd's
Family Video
Frank's Nursery & Crafts
Friedman's
Golfsmith
Gottschalks
Hollywood Video
Hudson's
Just for Feet
Kaufmann's
KB Toys
Kids 'R' Us
Linens 'n Things
Marshall Field's
Merry-Go-Round
Mervyn's
Modell's Sporting Goods
Noodle Kidoodle
Payless ShoeSource
Pier 1 Imports
Sam Goody
Sharper Image
Sports Authority
Sports Chalet
Steve & Barry's
The Limited
Thom McAn
Tower Records
Tweeter
Virgin Megastores
Waldenbooks
Warner Bros. Studio Store
Western Auto
Wickes Furniture
Woolworth's
Zany Brainy
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.