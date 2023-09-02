In a coffee landscape that's caffeinated by a national giant, a regional favorite and several family-owned coffee houses, including a longtime city staple, one couple is betting Lincoln has room enough for at least one more.

Since opening in 2017, Stories Coffee has flourished in Omaha, opening three locations there and one more in nearby Gretna.

And when Dan and Brooke Loutzenhiser were given the chance to expand into Lincoln, they didn't hesitate.

It's a homecoming of sorts.

Dan went to school at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, while Brooke, a Norris High School graduate, grew up in nearby Firth.

Last month, they officially broke the seal on their fifth shop, an intimate space nestled in the center of the newly remodeled main-floor lobby at Union Bank Place, 1248 O St.

"They fit everything we were looking for," said Carol Ash, Union Bank & Trust's vice president of marketing.

Anyone who has ever been to one of the Stories locations in Omaha understands what Ash meant. There's a distinctive vibe there that is far more rich than the morning brew.

It's a place that's meant for gathering, be it at a table or in a conversation pit featuring overstuffed chairs in a square or circle or a group of couches.

The community space theme isn't so different from what Dan and Tamara Sloan have put into action at the Mill Coffee & Tea, which, with five stores — four in Lincoln and one in Omaha — has become the standard for Lincoln coffee houses.

"The Mill does a great job," said Dan Loutzenhiser, who remembers spending many hours there during his college days.

Imitation might be the purest form of flattery, but Stories has gone out of its way to forge its own path. Like the Mill, it is a place to gather, but it has distinguished itself as something different.

Its coffee is different and so is its fare. The only commonality is the people, who will go out of their way for the right coffee experience.

The amazing thing is all of this began as something of a side hustle for the Loutzenhisers.

Actually, it began when Jim Loutzenhiser, Dan's father, started roasting his own coffee as a hobby about 15 years ago.

"People started really gravitating toward the coffee we were making and it grew from there," Dan said.

They ended up buying a bigger roaster to meet the demands of their friends. Today, Jim roasts about 1,000 pounds of coffee each week at the company's newly refurbished roastery in O'Neill.

"He's roasted away and has got plans to keep building and growing," said Dan, who said Stories focuses on three core kinds of coffee: a Brazilian blend for its espresso, a Guatemalan blend for its cold brew and a Costa Rican bean for its drip coffee.

The roasting might have stayed a hobby, but things tend to change. Dan met Brooke, who at the time was a nurse, and his outlook changed.

Suddenly, the goal became finding something they could do together to make an impact on their community.

"We came together and I thought, 'Hey, let's open up a coffee company' — something that we could be part of together."

While much of the business is online — selling their coffee to people all over — a longtime Omaha coffee shop came onto the market in 2017.

"We decided to purchase the company, keeping the name and mission for community-building alive, while breathing new life and a fresh perspective into the brand," Brooke said.

Enter the new Stories, which in six years would grow to five stores that are both spacious and welcoming.

"It's kind of been our mission since day one to do something of impact, and coffee just happened to be a product and something we were passionate about," Dan said.

The new space in Lincoln is not nearly as spacious as their biggest Omaha coffee shop, but it should have a steady flow of traffic from both the Lincoln business community and teachers and students from the UNL campus, which is only a few blocks away.

"Everybody coming through the lobby could be a customer," Brooke said.

And that creates a different feel. Some are stopping by on their way to the office, while businesspeople might meet with colleagues and students might use it as a quiet place to study.

"It's cool that every time we've opened a new shop, it's what we thought culturally but there's a different atmosphere," Dan said. "Each location is different. You feel a different vibe.

"This one will be different, too."

What does the best coffee from 10 regions around the world taste like? What does the best coffee from 10 regions around the world taste like? Ethiopia Kenya Tanzania Yemen Brazil Colombia Mexico Costa Rica Guatemala Indonesia