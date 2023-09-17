An Arkansas-based coffee chain has announced plans for another location in Lincoln.
7 Brew Coffee on Wednesday placed a prefabricated building on a site at 5302 S. 56th St.
The chain, which specializes in providing quick service at its drive thru-only locations, said the location will open later this year and employ about 50 people.
7 Brew, a coffee chain based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, plans to open a second Lincoln location later this year at 5302 S. 56th St.
Courtesy photo, 7 Brew
7 Brew opened its first Lincoln location, which was also its first in Nebraska, at 5655 O St. last November.
Lincoln location for tech firm
A Nebraska-based technology firm has opened an office in Lincoln's Historic Haymarket area.
Applied Connective Technologies recently opened its first Lincoln location — and fourth in Nebraska — at 701 P St.
The company, which provides managed technology services to both private-sector and government clients, was founded in 2004 and now has more than 50 employees. President Ed Knott co-founded the company after working at Fiserv in Lincoln.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be here,” Knott said in a news release. “There are a number of things that make Lincoln the right place for us right now, and we’re excited to take our company to the next level with talent and partnerships we’re developing. Lincoln is where I got my start in IT, met my wife, bought my first house, so things really feel like they’re coming full circle a bit.”
Nebraska crop production to increase
The latest crop production report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service reveals positive forecasts for Nebraska’s crop production in 2023. Corn, soybean and other crops all show promising numbers.
The 2023 corn crop is projected at 1.70 billion bushels, marking a 17% increase from last year’s production. This growth is attributed to a 9% increase in the area harvested for grain, which stands at 9.59 million acres. Additionally, the average yield is forecast at 177 bushels per acre, a rise of 12 bushels compared to last year.
Soybean production is also expected to experience a 3% increase, with a forecast of 286 million bushels. However, the area for harvest will decrease by 8% from 2022, now standing at 5.20 million acres. Despite this, the yield is projected to increase by 6 bushels per acre, reaching 55 bushels.
Sorghum, sugarbeet and dry edible pea production all are expected to be higher this year.
Lincoln's most requested restaurants
Jamba Juice
Jamba Juice serves on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites.
Jamba Juice Facebook page
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Einstein Bros. Bagels serves breakfast and lunch. The chain boasts that bakers begin work at 2 a.m. and make bagels every four hours to ensure they are fresh.
Einstein Bros. Bagels Facebook page
Church's Texas Chicken
Church's Chicken is known for its fried chicken and biscuits. The chain began in 1952 across the street from the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas.
Church's Facebook page
Jason's Deli
Jason's Deli says its food is free from high-fructose corn syrup, artificial trans fats and flavors, processed MSG and dyes. There are 250 deli locations in 28 U.S. states.
Jason's Deli Facebook page
Hard Rock Cafe
Hard Rock Cafe is known for burgers, beer and cocktails and an atmosphere immersed in rock music and memorabilia. The chain has locations in major cities worldwide.
Hard Rock Cafe Facebook page
Peets Coffee
Peets Coffee began in 1966 and boasts hand-roasted and ethically sourced coffee beans. There are more than 300 Peets coffee bars, mostly in major U.S. cities.
Peets Coffee Facebook page
Dave & Busters
Dave & Busters is an American restaurant that serves entrees from wings to steaks as well as beer, wine and cocktails. The restaurant is known as an entertainment destination for its arcade games.
Dave & Busters Facebook page
Shake Shack
Shake Shack sprouted from a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in Manhattan, the company says. The restaurant serves burgers, chicken, hot dogs, frozen custard, beer, wine and more.
Shake Shack Facebook page
Bob Evans
Bob Evans serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner all day, every day. "
A family restaurant dedicated to treating strangers like friends and friends like family," its Facebook page says. The chain has restaurants in 18 states.
Bob Evans Facebook page
Potbelly Sandwich Works
"A first-class dive with toasty sandwiches, extra-good salads, hand-dipped shakes, cookies baked daily and lots of good vibes," is how Potbelly Sandwich Works describes itself. Potbelly began in 1996 in Chicago and now has more than 250 shops.
Potbelly Sandwich Works Facebook page
Cafe Rio
Cafe Rio is largely located in western states, with dozens of locations in California, Arizona and Utah. However, there are 10 locations near Washington, D.C. The restaurant bills itself as "h
ome of the original sweet pork barbacoa."
Cafe Rio Facebook page
Portillo's
Portillo's is a Midwestern chain with 50 locations serving
Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef, burgers, salads and chocolate cake.
Portillo's Facebook page
Giordano's Pizzeria
While it may be coming to Omaha soon, Journal Star readers repeatedly asked for Giordano's Chicago-style pizza to be offered in Lincoln as well.
AP photo
P.F. Chang's China Bistro
P.F. Chang's brings an Asian fusion approach to Americanized Chinese food, serving dumplings, entrees, crab rangoons and things of that nature. Readers repeatedly asked about the restaurant coming to the Capitol City.
Courtesy Photo
Uno Pizzeria and Grill
After opening a location in Boston in 1978, Chicago-style pizza staple Uno Pizzeria has been seen in places far outside the Windy City. The chain has more than 140 locations in 24 states, as well as 160 Uno Express locations and fast-casual eateries, serving thick-crust pizza, sandwiches, salads and more. Many Lincolnites are waiting when they'll be able to get a taste of Chicago a little closer to home.
Courtesy Photo
Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits
Boasting more than 600 restaurants, Bojangles is a key purveyor of fried chicken, biscuits and southern sides. However, the chain is only in 11 states, mostly in the Deep South, with a few international locations. That hasn't stopped Lincoln readers, however, from craving the company's chicken, signature seasoned fries and Bo Sauce.
AP File Photo
Joe's Crab Shack
Lincoln diners want more seafood options and Joe's Crab Shack might be just the solution with a menu filled with variations on crab and other New England favorites.
Courtesy photo
Jack in the Box
Famous for a diverse menu including an all-day breakfast, Lincoln diners would love to see a Jack in the Box come to town.
Courtesy Photo
Bennigan's
Despite the restaurant filing for bankruptcy in 2008, Lincolnites still would like to see a Bennigan's in the capitol city. Unfortunately, this one might not be in the cards.
Paul Sancya
Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria
You can't buy better publicity than Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria received for free. When the restaurant delivered pizza to the Oscar's in 2014, they became a viral phenomenon and the owners have expressed a desire to expand. It looks like some Lincoln diners are interested in trying the pizza that was once served to the stars.
John Shearer
Taco Cabana
Similar to fast-casual Mexican food like Qdoba and Chipotle, Taco Cabana focuses on freshness and hand-made dishes that have been pleasing fans for years.
Courtesy photo
Hardee's
As well known for their often controversial commercials as their burgers, Hardees, or Carl's Jr. in some regions, was a frequently requested restaurant by local diners. Their Frisco Melt, as pictured above, just might be one reason why.
Courtesy photo
California Pizza Kitchen
The supposed originator of the now ubiquitous barbecue chicken pizza, California Pizza Kitchen has steadily become a recognized brand far beyond the west coast. While some of the company's products can be found in the grocery store freezer aisle, Lincoln diners are still clamoring for one of the company's restaurants to open locally.
Paul Sakuma
A&W
A classic-diner themed burger joint famous for its root beer, A&W has expanded steadily in the last few years. If a location can open in Germany, as pictured above, where's the Lincoln location?
HERMANN J. KNIPPERTZ
White Castle
A burger place with a true cult following, White Castle's iconic sliders are some of the most recognizable sandwiches on the market today. Inspiring movies, pop culture and much more, many readers want to see White Castle set up shop locally.
JAY LAPRETE
Tastee Inn
While the iconic restaurant may have closed its doors in Lincoln in 2014, many of our readers want to get another taste of Tastee Inn.
Journal Star file photo
Whataburger
What In-N-Out is to the west-coast, Whataburger is to Texas. It's fans are obsessive and Whataburger pays attention to them. Here, Whataguy serves cake to Whataburger super fans Karl and Carol Hoepfner, who have been trying to visit every one of the restaurant's locations.
George Gongora
In-N-Out Burger
A west-coast burger phenomenon, In-N-Out has gained national attention online for its not-so-secret secret menu and commitment to freshness. Even former California Governor and occasional action-star Arnold Schwarzenegger is a fan.
STEPHAN SAVOIA
Waffle House
There are 1,500 Waffle Houses spread across 25 states, as far west as Arizona and as far north as Illinois, but the chain is still rooted deeply in the South and retains a distinctively down-home, blue-collar aura. Our readers think Waffle House would be right at home in Lincoln as well.
RIC FELD
The Cheesecake Factory
By far, the restaurant that was most requested, The Cheesecake Factory is mostly known for a massive dessert menu and a large, varied list of entrees. While locations mostly are in larger areas, the exclusivity hasn't stopped Lincolnites from wanting the restaurant to come to their hometown.
Courtesy photo
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.