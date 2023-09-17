An Arkansas-based coffee chain has announced plans for another location in Lincoln.

7 Brew Coffee on Wednesday placed a prefabricated building on a site at 5302 S. 56th St.

The chain, which specializes in providing quick service at its drive thru-only locations, said the location will open later this year and employ about 50 people.

7 Brew opened its first Lincoln location, which was also its first in Nebraska, at 5655 O St. last November.

Lincoln location for tech firm

A Nebraska-based technology firm has opened an office in Lincoln's Historic Haymarket area.

Applied Connective Technologies recently opened its first Lincoln location — and fourth in Nebraska — at 701 P St.

The company, which provides managed technology services to both private-sector and government clients, was founded in 2004 and now has more than 50 employees. President Ed Knott co-founded the company after working at Fiserv in Lincoln.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be here,” Knott said in a news release. “There are a number of things that make Lincoln the right place for us right now, and we’re excited to take our company to the next level with talent and partnerships we’re developing. Lincoln is where I got my start in IT, met my wife, bought my first house, so things really feel like they’re coming full circle a bit.”

Nebraska crop production to increase

The latest crop production report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service reveals positive forecasts for Nebraska’s crop production in 2023. Corn, soybean and other crops all show promising numbers.

The 2023 corn crop is projected at 1.70 billion bushels, marking a 17% increase from last year’s production. This growth is attributed to a 9% increase in the area harvested for grain, which stands at 9.59 million acres. Additionally, the average yield is forecast at 177 bushels per acre, a rise of 12 bushels compared to last year.

Soybean production is also expected to experience a 3% increase, with a forecast of 286 million bushels. However, the area for harvest will decrease by 8% from 2022, now standing at 5.20 million acres. Despite this, the yield is projected to increase by 6 bushels per acre, reaching 55 bushels.

Sorghum, sugarbeet and dry edible pea production all are expected to be higher this year.

