A half-dozen workers toiled around the clock Wednesday into Thursday addressing a water main break that shut down at least four restaurants on the west side of SouthPointe Pavilions.

As of Thursday's lunch hour, Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que and Ika San Ramen and Izakaya remained closed.

Goodly Cookies and T-Mobile were also without water but were open for business.

The workers found the break late Thursday morning — just as early diners began arriving for lunch. They made the repairs and flushed the pipes, which sent a stream of water flowing through the Chick-fil-A parking lot.

They thought they'd be done with the repairs and dirt work by the afternoon, but Chick-fil-A owner Charlie Colon said he was in no hurry to reopen his restaurant.

"We are going to take a deep breath and figure it out," he said. "We want to make sure everything is right and that everything is safe before we reopen."

Colon was on a flight from Atlanta on Wednesday when he got word of the water main break, which was detected late in the morning.

Chick-fil-A and the neighboring restaurants closed immediately. They posted on social media to alert their customers and put signs in the doorways that explained the closures.

National fast food day: Best drive-thrus in Lincoln Chick-fil-A fans defend their chicken Who says it's slow? Fans praising Raising Cane's Support for Slim Chickens High on Hog Wild More regional flavor for Culver's A vote for Amigos The drive-thru may be fast, but how's their chicken?