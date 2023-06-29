Nebraska Sen. Fischer launches campaign for third term; two Eagle housing developments postponed; Haymarket breakfast seals TE Nelson's commitment to Huskers.
A half-dozen workers toiled around the clock Wednesday into Thursday addressing a water main break that shut down at least four restaurants on the west side of SouthPointe Pavilions.
As of Thursday's lunch hour, Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que and Ika San Ramen and Izakaya remained closed.
Goodly Cookies and T-Mobile were also without water but were open for business.
The workers found the break late Thursday morning — just as early diners began arriving for lunch. They made the repairs and flushed the pipes, which sent a stream of water flowing through the Chick-fil-A parking lot.
They thought they'd be done with the repairs and dirt work by the afternoon, but Chick-fil-A owner Charlie Colon said he was in no hurry to reopen his restaurant.
"We are going to take a deep breath and figure it out," he said. "We want to make sure everything is right and that everything is safe before we reopen."
Colon was on a flight from Atlanta on Wednesday when he got word of the water main break, which was detected late in the morning.
Chick-fil-A and the neighboring restaurants closed immediately. They posted on social media to alert their customers and put signs in the doorways that explained the closures.
