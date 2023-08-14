Black Hills Energy is once again enrolling customers in its Annual Price Option plan.

Registration opens Tuesday for the plan, which allows natural gas customers to lock in a predetermined price for a year starting Nov. 1.

This year’s per-therm price is a little more than 64 cents, considerably lower than last year’s price of nearly 88 cents, which was the highest price since 2009. The decrease is thanks to the average price of natural gas falling to its second-lowest level in the past 20 years.

However, the price is still considerably higher than it was in 2021, when the price was 53 cents.

Black Hills does not market its annual price option as a way to save money but rather as a way for customers to ensure consistent bills throughout the winter.

“The APO program is helpful for customers who are looking for more consistency and predictability in their budgets, especially during cold winter months,” Quintin Gaddis, Black Hills Energy’s general manager of operations in Nebraska, said in a news release. “Just like any commodity, supply and demand influence the market price for natural gas. By signing up for the Annual Price Option program, you’ll know the gas rate you’ll pay, regardless of what the natural gas market does,” he said.

Enrollment for the program runs until Oct. 9 or until 14,000 customers have signed up, whichever comes first. Those who want to enroll can go to blackhillsenergy.com/annual-price-option or call 800-753-7509.

