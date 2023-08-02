Nebraska’s economy could be headed for a slowdown over the next couple of months, according to two reports released this week.
Creighton University’s Mid-America Business Conditions Index, which was released Tuesday, shows that conditions in the nine states it tracks, including Nebraska, have fallen below growth neutral.
The overall index fell to 46.1 in July, down from 50.8 in June. Anything below 50 indicates declining economic conditions.
“This is the lowest overall reading since the beginning of the pandemic in May 2020,” said Ernie Goss, director of Creighton’s Economic Forecasting Group.
The results, “indicate that contrary to the Federal Reserve consensus, a recession in 2023 is still ‘on the table’,” Goss said, noting that nearly 46% of supply managers expect a recession in the second half of the year.
Nebraska’s Business Conditions Index was even lower, coming in at 40.4 last month, down from 46.1 in June.
A report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, released Wednesday, is not as pessimistic, but it also signals a slowdown in the state’s economy.
The state’s Leading Economic Indicator grew only 0.06% in June, its worst performance since December, which suggests that the rate of economic growth will slow in Nebraska at the end of 2023, said Eric Thompson, director of UNL’s Bureau of Business Research.
Recently the Fed announced much better than expected quarterly results with regards to both inflation rates and GDP. And with that data they also announced they no longer expect a recession, but economists at financial advisory organization Vanguard aren't convinced we're out of the woods. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
ZMG - Veuer
Industries where job openings are increasing and decreasing most
Industries where job openings grew the most in November 2022
The American economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic includes an unemployment rate that has returned to 2019 levels and wage increases for lower-income workers.
Since the end of 2020, the U.S. economy has added more than 11 million jobs, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Still, across the country, the number of job openings fell by 4.2% in November compared to the same time in 2021, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows.
The managing director of the International Monetary Fund predicted earlier this month that the U.S. may be one of the world economies to avoid a contraction in 2023 because of its continued strong labor market. But the Fed, which controls a key interest rate for banks and consumers, is keeping a close eye on the numbers as it tries to fight inflation.
Stacker used data from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover report to see which industries grew job openings the most in November 2022 compared to a year prior. November data is preliminary. The Bureau of Labor Statistics records job openings on the last business day of the month, and calculates the rate as a percent of total employment plus job openings within the industry.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#8. Health care and social assistance
- Total job openings, November 2022: 1.94 million
--- Annual increase: +0.9%
--- One-month change: -3.1%
--- 8.5 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Unsplash
#7. State and local education
- Total job openings, November 2022: 336,000
--- Annual increase: +2.1%
--- One-month change: +2.8%
--- 3.1 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Irina.stelea // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Construction
- Total job openings, November 2022: 388,000
--- Annual increase: +6.0%
--- One-month change: -0.5%
--- 4.8 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Pixabay
#5. Professional and business services
- Total job openings, November 2022: 2.03 million
--- Annual increase: +6.4%
--- One-month change: +11.7%
--- 8.3 job openings per total jobs in the industry
angellodeco // Shutterstock
#4. State and local government
- Total job openings, November 2022: 545,000
--- Annual increase: +7.5%
--- One-month change: +1.5%
--- 5.6 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Note: Excludes state and local education, which is counted separately.
Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock
#3. Information
- Total job openings, November 2022: 211,000
--- Annual increase: +9.3%
--- One-month change: -4.5%
--- 6.4 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Mining and logging
- Total job openings, November 2022: 40,000
--- Annual increase: +14.3%
--- One-month change: -13.0%
--- 5.9 job openings per total jobs in the industry
Canva
#1. Real estate and rental and leasing
- Total job openings, November 2022: 170,000
--- Annual increase: +42.9%
--- One-month change: -8.1%
--- 6.7 job openings per total jobs in the industry
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#17. Information
- Total job openings, April 2023: 174,000
--- Annual change: -100,000 (down 36.5%)
--- One-month change: -7,000 (down 3.9%)
- Job openings rate: 5.3%
Canva
#16. Real estate and rental and leasing
- Total job openings, April 2023: 102,000
--- Annual change: -54,000 (down 34.6%)
--- One-month change: -28,000 (down 21.5%)
- Job openings rate: 4.0%
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#15. Manufacturing
- Total job openings, April 2023: 676,000
--- Annual change: -348,000 (down 34.0%)
--- One-month change: -26,000 (down 3.7%)
- Job openings rate: 4.9%
Canva
#14. Mining and logging
- Total job openings, April 2023: 31,000
--- Annual change: -11,000 (down 26.2%)
--- One-month change: 1,000 (up 3.3%)
- Job openings rate: 4.6%
Canva
#13. Professional and business services
- Total job openings, April 2023: 1.7 million
--- Annual change: -561,000 (down 24.3%)
--- One-month change: -57,000 (down 3.2%)
- Job openings rate: 7.1%
Canva
#12. Retail trade
- Total job openings, April 2023: 942,000
--- Annual change: -179,000 (down 16.0%)
--- One-month change: 209,000 (up 28.5%)
- Job openings rate: 5.7%
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. Accommodation and food services
- Total job openings, April 2023: 1.1 million
--- Annual change: -214,000 (down 15.8%)
--- One-month change: -80,000 (down 6.6%)
- Job openings rate: 7.5%
Canva
#10. State and local education
- Total job openings, April 2023: 298,000
--- Annual change: -54,000 (down 15.3%)
--- One-month change: -23,000 (down 7.2%)
- Job openings rate: 2.8%
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#9. Wholesale trade
- Total job openings, April 2023: 261,000
--- Annual change: -45,000 (down 14.7%)
--- One-month change: -35,000 (down 11.8%)
- Job openings rate: 4.1%
Canva
#8. Construction
- Total job openings, April 2023: 383,000
--- Annual change: -35,000 (down 8.4%)
--- One-month change: 68,000 (up 21.6%)
- Job openings rate: 4.6%
Canva
#7. Health care and social assistance
- Total job openings, April 2023: 1.9 million
--- Annual change: -127,000 (down 6.2%)
--- One-month change: 185,000 (up 10.7%)
- Job openings rate: 8.2%
Canva
#6. State and local government
- Total job openings, April 2023: 535,000
--- Annual change: -35,000 (down 6.1%)
--- One-month change: -45,000 (down 7.8%)
- Job openings rate: 5.5%
Note: This category excludes education, which is counted separately.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#5. Educational services
- Total job openings, April 2023: 189,000
--- Annual change: 0 (up 0.0%)
--- One-month change: -21,000 (down 10.0%)
- Job openings rate: 4.6%
Canva
#4. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities
- Total job openings, April 2023: 561,000
--- Annual change: 26,000 (up 4.9%)
--- One-month change: 154,000 (up 37.8%)
- Job openings rate: 7.1%
Canva
#3. Finance and insurance
- Total job openings, April 2023: 412,000
--- Annual change: 34,000 (up 9.0%)
--- One-month change: 63,000 (up 18.1%)
- Job openings rate: 5.8%
Canva
#2. Federal government
- Total job openings, April 2023: 130,000
--- Annual change: 23,000 (up 21.5%)
--- One-month change: -3,000 (down 2.3%)
- Job openings rate: 4.3%
create jobs 51 // Shutterstock
#1. Arts, entertainment, and recreation
- Total job openings, April 2023: 237,000
--- Annual change: 81,000 (up 51.9%)
--- One-month change: -6,000 (down 2.5%)
- Job openings rate: 8.9%
Canva
