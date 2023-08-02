Nebraska’s economy could be headed for a slowdown over the next couple of months, according to two reports released this week.

Creighton University’s Mid-America Business Conditions Index, which was released Tuesday, shows that conditions in the nine states it tracks, including Nebraska, have fallen below growth neutral.

The overall index fell to 46.1 in July, down from 50.8 in June. Anything below 50 indicates declining economic conditions.

“This is the lowest overall reading since the beginning of the pandemic in May 2020,” said Ernie Goss, director of Creighton’s Economic Forecasting Group.

The results, “indicate that contrary to the Federal Reserve consensus, a recession in 2023 is still ‘on the table’,” Goss said, noting that nearly 46% of supply managers expect a recession in the second half of the year.

Nebraska’s Business Conditions Index was even lower, coming in at 40.4 last month, down from 46.1 in June.

A report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, released Wednesday, is not as pessimistic, but it also signals a slowdown in the state’s economy.

The state’s Leading Economic Indicator grew only 0.06% in June, its worst performance since December, which suggests that the rate of economic growth will slow in Nebraska at the end of 2023, said Eric Thompson, director of UNL’s Bureau of Business Research.

Industries where job openings are increasing and decreasing most Industries where job openings grew the most in November 2022 #8. Health care and social assistance #7. State and local education #6. Construction #5. Professional and business services #4. State and local government #3. Information #2. Mining and logging #1. Real estate and rental and leasing #17. Information #16. Real estate and rental and leasing #15. Manufacturing #14. Mining and logging #13. Professional and business services #12. Retail trade #11. Accommodation and food services #10. State and local education #9. Wholesale trade #8. Construction #7. Health care and social assistance #6. State and local government #5. Educational services #4. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities #3. Finance and insurance #2. Federal government #1. Arts, entertainment, and recreation