The city had hoped the replacement for the hiker-biker bridge that collapsed onto the banks of Salt Creek in Wilderness Park nine years ago would be finished this year.
But work hasn’t even started.
The construction bids the city received weren’t even close to its budget for the new bridge, so it had to change its plans — and its timeline.
“They (bids) were enough over we didn’t see any way we could make it happen,” said J.J. Yost, planning and facilities manager for the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.
Yost blamed a variety of reasons — including the rising cost of building materials, specifically steel, and the availability of contractors — for the surprisingly high bids.
The city worked with the project’s engineer to change the plans, identifying lower-cost construction materials for the 120-foot span in the southernmost area of the park, just north of Saltillo Road. The changes shouldn’t be evident to bridge users.
“Hopefully, you wouldn’t notice at all,” Yost said. “Because we can’t change the length of bridge or the width of bridge or the structural stability.”
Officials also loosened the construction cycle, giving contractors about a year to finish the project. Yost hopes the flexibility and timing will attract builders looking for winter work.
The city put the project out for a second round of bids late last week, and hopes to hire a contractor by November.
Two years ago, the city estimated the new bridge would cost about $430,000, and was assembling a package of city, grant and private money to pay for it. The city’s budget has since increased, Yost said, though exact figures weren't available Wednesday.
The original bridge collapsed in July 2010, when a group of about 20 children were jumping on it to make it sway. Investigators later said design and construction flaws contributed to the failure.