Bryan says it's prepared for coronavirus in Lancaster County
Bryan says it's prepared for coronavirus in Lancaster County

Bryan Health officials say they believe they are prepared for the eventuality of the novel coronavirus showing up in Lancaster County.

Lisa Vail, vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer, said that as of Wednesday, the hospital system had about 85 open hospital beds and another 75 beds it could utilize in the event of a surge of patients needing care for COVID-19 infections.

Those beds are at other facilities, such as clinics and ambulatory surgery centers, she said.

As of Wednesday, Bryan was continuing to do elective surgeries, said John Woodrich, president and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, but he said that could change "by the day."

Woodrich said most of those surgeries are done on an outpatient basis in surgical centers and that Bryan feels it has adequate medical supplies on hand to continue with those procedures.

Woodrich did say, however, that he believes the hospital likely will suspend elective surgeries once Lancaster County has its first positive COVID-19 test.

So far, not a lot of testing has been done in the county. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 41 negative tests and two pending. Bryan said it's done 21 of those tests, although it reported three pending tests.

John Trapp, Bryan's vice president of medical affairs, said the hospital would like to do more tests but it just doesn't have enough. During a media briefing last week, Bryan officials said they get about 50 tests a month.

"One of the challenges truly has been the availability of testing," Trapp said.

He said patients with respiratory symptoms are heavily screened about their symptoms, travel history and potential exposures to people with the illness, and testing is done "where appropriate."

The lack of COVID-19 tests available has led Bryan to put plans for a drive-thru testing clinic at its LifePointe location near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road on hold.

Bryan to offer drive-thru coronavirus testing

Bryan Health President and CEO Russ Gronewold said officials are still working on the project but are not able to do it at this time because "testing is still at a premium."

Bryan Health CEO, 12.10

Bryan Health president and CEO Russ Gronewold

Bryan has set up a separate urgent care clinic at LifePointe with a separate entrance and eight treatment bays, Woodrich said. Anyone coming there with respiratory symptoms would go to that area, while other patients will continue to go through the main urgent care entrance.

Gronewold encouraged people to stay calm, saying most people aren't going to get COVID-19 and that most who do will recover with no problems.

He encouraged people with respiratory illness symptoms to use telehealth services and screening hotlines and only come to the hospital if they are very ill or their doctor advises them to.

Bryan is trying to keep as many people as possible away from the hospital, and that includes visitors.

Vail said that Bryan is now screening any person who enters its facilities for any reason and any visitors who show any signs of illness will not be allowed to enter.

She also said the hospital is restricting patient visitors to no more than two immediately family members, and it wants them to be the same two members who visit throughout the patient's stay.

Hot food at Capitol discontinued
Nebraska Legislature
editor's pick topical

Hot food at Capitol discontinued

  • JoAnne Young
  • Updated

Hy-Vee at the Capitol had a contract to supply lunch meals and sandwiches weekdays until the end of the legislative session, but because of COVID-19 concerns it has decided to shut down its operation early.

