Bryan says it's prepared for coronavirus in Lancaster County

John Trapp, Bryan's vice president of medical affairs, said the hospital would like to do more tests but it just doesn't have enough. During a media briefing last week, Bryan officials said they get about 50 tests a month.

"One of the challenges truly has been the availability of testing," Trapp said.

He said patients with respiratory symptoms are heavily screened about their symptoms, travel history and potential exposures to people with the illness, and testing is done "where appropriate."

The lack of COVID-19 tests available has led Bryan to put plans for a drive-thru testing clinic at its LifePointe location near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road on hold.

Bryan Health President and CEO Russ Gronewold said officials are still working on the project but are not able to do it at this time because "testing is still at a premium."

Bryan has set up a separate urgent care clinic at LifePointe with a separate entrance and eight treatment bays, Woodrich said. Anyone coming there with respiratory symptoms would go to that area, while other patients will continue to go through the main urgent care entrance.

Gronewold encouraged people to stay calm, saying most people aren't going to get COVID-19 and that most who do will recover with no problems.