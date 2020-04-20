Bryan Health to start using mobile unit for COVID-19 testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bryan Health plans to take its coronavirus testing capabilities on the road later this week.

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said Monday that the health system is fitting out a recreational vehicle to be used as mobile testing site.

The purpose is to "get to those communities maybe where people don't have transportation to come to our hospital," Woodrich said.

He said one of the first places the mobile unit will go is Crete, where Bryan owns the Crete Area Medical Center, but Bryan also will focus on trying to go to underserved neighborhoods in Lincoln.

So far, Bryan has done more than 1,900 COVID-19 tests, the vast majority of which have come from its drive-thru testing clinic near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

However, since it increased its capability to 110 tests a day there, it has not come close to reaching capacity.

Woodrich said there could be a number of reasons for that. There may be no demand for testing beyond the people showing up, there could be transportation issues and there could be language barriers.