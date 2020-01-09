Brrrr: 1 inch of snow possible for Lincoln Friday

For those who have been enjoying the unseasonable warmth for the past three weeks, winter would like a word with you.
Lincoln has seen 10 straight days of highs above 40 degrees and 24 straight days with highs above the freezing mark. But that's all going to change.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of only 29 degrees on Friday, and strong north winds will make it feel much colder.
Snow also is in the forecast, with around an inch possible in the Lincoln area. A bit more snow is expected over Southeast Nebraska.
You have free articles remaining.
The weather service said the heaviest snow is likely to fall between 3 and 6 p.m., so the evening commute could be hazardous.
City of Lincoln officials said Thursday that 15 crews planned to apply anti-ice brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes overnight.
Snow is supposed to end by Saturday morning, and Saturday will be cold, with a forecast high of only 25. Temperatures will slowly rebound, reaching 34 Sunday and 42 Monday, before tumbling again next week.
The last time Lincoln saw a high temperature below freezing was Dec. 16, when the mercury only reached 27, and the last time the city saw measurable snow was Dec. 15, when 1.4 inches was recorded at the Lincoln Airport.
Over the past 24 days, the high temperature has hit 40 or above 20 times and 50 or higher seven times.
In the 40-day period since Dec. 1, the high has been above freezing 37 times and has reached 40 or higher 30 times.
Temperatures in mid-January typically range from 14 to 35 on an average day.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.