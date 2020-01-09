You are the owner of this article.
Brrrr: 1-2 inches of snow possible for Lincoln Friday
For those who have been enjoying the unseasonable warmth for the past three weeks, winter would like a word with you.

Lincoln has seen 10 straight days of highs above 40 degrees and 24 straight with highs above the freezing mark. But that's all going to change Friday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of only 29 degrees on Friday, and strong north winds will make it feel much colder.

Snow also is in the forecast, with 1-2 inches possible for the Lincoln area Friday into Saturday morning.

2019 continued wetter trend for Lincoln, state

The weather service said the heaviest snow is likely to fall between 3 and 6 p.m., so the evening commute could be dangerous.

City of Lincoln officials said Thursday that 15 crews will start applying anti-ice brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Traffic management officials will monitor conditions throughout the day, and additional resources will be deployed if needed.

Snow is supposed to end by early Saturday morning, and Saturday will be cold, with a forecast high of only 25. Temperatures will slowly climb after that, reaching 34 Sunday and 42 Monday, before falling again.

The last time Lincoln saw a high temperature below freezing was Dec. 16, when the mercury only reached 27, and the last time the city saw measurable snow was Dec. 15, when 1.4 inches was recorded at the Lincoln Airport.

Over the past 24 days, the high temperature has hit 40 or above 20 times and 50 or higher seven times.

In the 40-day period since Dec. 1, the high has been above freezing 37 times and has reached 40 or higher 30 times.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

