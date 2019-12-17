You are the owner of this article.
Brown Christmas is likely in Lincoln as temperatures forecast to rise
Snow, 12.24.2017

Measurable snow fell on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2017. Here, children sled at Pioneers Park on Christmas Eve.

 Journal Star file photo

If that snow over the weekend got your hopes up for a white Christmas, it's time to lower your expectations.

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 40s and 50s over the next several days, meaning that inch and a half of snow Lincoln got on Sunday will be gone by Christmas Day, and probably much earlier.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the 40s for Lincoln starting Thursday, with temperatures in the 50s by the weekend, with 50 on Saturday, 53 on Sunday and 51 on Monday.

Though the weather service only provides actual temperature forecasts a week out, it is predicting higher-than-average temperatures through Christmas.

The weather service's Omaha office published a map showing a 70-80% probability for above-average temperatures from Dec. 22-26.

"That white Christmas probably isn't in the cards this year," the Omaha office said in a Tweet on Tuesday morning.

There is a very slight chance of light snow on Christmas Day, with Accuweather forecasting a 30% chance in the morning, but the forecast high that day is 43 degrees, meaning anything that does fall is likely to melt quickly.

So far this year, Lincoln has received only 1.8 inches of snow in December and 4.2 overall. Last year at this time, the city had already had almost 14 inches. Average for this time of year is about 6 inches.

Photos: Nebraskans tough it out during snowstorms through the years

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

