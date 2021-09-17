Brown brings captivating show to Pinnacle Bank Arena

Kane Brown dropped from the top of a giant screen onto the stage, doing a snippet of “Setting The Night Right” to jump-start a crowd-pleasing 90-minute show at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.

An award-winning, chart-topping country star, Brown has since day one delivered a distinctive mix of R&B, rock, pop, rap and country.

“You all know me, I’ve got all kinds of genres in my set,” he said. “I just love music.”

So the fiddle-driven country of “Short Skirt Weather” bumped up against the pop rock of “Cool Again,” “Pull It Off” rocked and, when it was cover time, it was Sam Cooke’s soul and the hip-hop of “Soulja."

Friday’s concert was one of the last five make-up stops on Brown’s COVID-postponed “Worldwide Beautiful Tour” exactly two weeks before his new “Blessed & Free Tour” is slated to begin in Sacramento, California.

“You guys have held onto those tickets for 700 days,” Brown said early on. “Thank you for being here. Really, thank you.”

But Brown didn’t seem to be going through the motions of an worn-out show, giving it his all for the crowd of 10,200 — the largest indoor show in Lincoln since the Zac Brown Band drew a similar-sized audience in February 2020.