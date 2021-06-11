Broadway star O'Hara tells her story through song

The most revealing portion of the performance came when she sang “The Sun Went Out,” written by her husband, Greg Naughton of the folk-rock band The Sweet Remains, and followed that with “Here Now,” a song she wrote about her grandfather.

The pairing couldn’t have been more personal. But it also showed that O’Hara can sing anything and very easily could have been a country star, if she’d just dial a little more twang into her voice.

She did just that at the end of the 90-minute performance, donning a beat-up cowboy hat to do a number she co-wrote about a Southern country singer who moves to New York to sing opera, is rejected and winds up having a baby in the mezzanine during an opera, giving her own performance.

Not only was it hilarious, giving her a chance to do a little “acting,” the song showed off the chops that she’s brought to the Metropolitan Opera, a real farm girl, albeit from Oklahoma, singing opera in the big city.

The most unexpected moment of the night came when a screen was lowered behind O’Hara and her pianist/musical director Dan Lipton before she began “To Build a Home,” a song from the musical “Bridges of Madison County” that was written for her.