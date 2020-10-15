‘Bringing it back to Lincoln’ – In ash borer battle, Arbor Day Foundation helps city, residents plant free new roots

City crews have continued their battle this year with the emerald ash borer, the dime-sized Asian insect determined to decimate Lincoln’s 65,000 public and private ash trees.

In June, two years after the pest appeared in Lincoln, the city chemically treated about 700 high-value trees -- granted rare reprieves because of their size, significance, health or location.

But most of the 14,000 city-owned ashes -- planted in public parks, golf courses and along streets -- are still destined for the wood chipper at a rate of about 1,000 per year, said Adam Klingenberg of the Parks and Recreation Department's community forestry section.

The city has a plan to replace each exiled ash with a variety of species, doing its own replanting in parks, and issuing $225 vouchers to homeowners to select new street-side trees.

And on Thursday, it got some help from the Arbor Day Foundation.

Foundation employees gathered in Mahoney Park to plant 50 trees -- traditional oaks, elms, locusts and lindens, but also catalpas and Japanese tree lilacs and Exclamation London plane trees, all species approved in the city’s ash borer recovery plan.