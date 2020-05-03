Bright Lights moves to virtual summer camps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bright Lights would normally be hosting more than 100 camps for kindergarten through eighth grade students in the coming months.

But the coronavirus pandemic is forcing a shift in the way students will participate in the camps this summer.

Lori Paulsen, executive director of Bright Lights, said Friday that the camps would move to a virtual setting, a decision that wasn't taken lightly.

"Bright Lights is based on a hands-on learning environment, and we aren't able to do that safely for our students, families and staff due to the coronavirus," Paulsen said. "We still wanted a way to touch the lives of our campers, so we decided to go virtual."

Instead of 104 virtual camps, Paulsen said there will be about 10 to 15 different virtual sessions. She said the Bright Lights staff is figuring out which sessions to conduct and are trying to include the most popular camps.

Some of the camps that would normally be available include a Hogwarts camp that's based on the fictional world of Harry Potter. There could also be camps on robotics, up-cycling clothes and furniture and digging for dinosaurs.