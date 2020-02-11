Brief shot of cold air to disrupt warm weather trend in Lincoln; flooding issues minimal − for now

The lack of snow and ice means less runoff into creeks and rivers and less risk for ice jams, Pearson said.

That doesn't mean there won't be isolated trouble spots, such as the stretch of the Elkhorn River in northern Dodge County that has flowed over U.S 275 between West Point and the Nebraska 91 junction more than once over recent days, causing it to close. But widespread flooding issues are unlikely.

"At least in the short term, we're looking good," Pearson said.

The longer-term outlook is much more uncertain.

While the weather looks favorable through the rest of the month, March is notoriously unpredictable.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln climatologist Ken Dewey said on Twitter on Monday that while the extended forecast could be the start of an early spring warmup, "March is famous for spring snowstorms, so don't count winter out just yet."

Pearson said that rivers continue to run high and there still is a lot of moisture in the ground that will eventually thaw out.

And while there is little to no snow cover across Nebraska, there is plenty of snowpack in the Dakotas, which has the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concerned about what might happen on the Missouri River this spring.