Brief shot of cold air to disrupt warm weather trend in Lincoln; flooding issues minimal − for now

Other than one blast of cold air on Thursday, the upcoming forecast looks almost springlike, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s forecast for Lincoln over the next couple of weeks and few, if any, chances for significant snow.
The National Weather Service is forecasting above-average temperatures extending through President's Day -- with the exception of Wednesday night and Thursday, when a cold front delivers a reminder that it's still winter.
In Lincoln, there's a slight chance of rain or snow with temperatures taking a nose dive beginning Wednesday afternoon, tumbling to 3 degrees overnight and rebounding to just 19 on Thursday.
But any accumulating snow is expected to stay to the south -- the Kansas City area could see an inch or 2 -- and longer-term forecasts from other sources extend forecasts for temperatures in the 40s or higher in Lincoln through Feb. 25.
While that's a welcome contrast to last February, which was one of the coldest and snowiest on record, it also raises the question of whether the warmer temperatures could heighten the flood threat in eastern Nebraska.
The answer: probably not, at least in the short term.
"We're kind of out of snow to melt, which is good," said David Pearson, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha.
The lack of snow and ice means less runoff into creeks and rivers and less risk for ice jams, Pearson said.
That doesn't mean there won't be isolated trouble spots, such as the stretch of the Elkhorn River in northern Dodge County that has flowed over U.S 275 between West Point and the Nebraska 91 junction more than once over recent days, causing it to close. But widespread flooding issues are unlikely.
"At least in the short term, we're looking good," Pearson said.
You have free articles remaining.
The longer-term outlook is much more uncertain.
While the weather looks favorable through the rest of the month, March is notoriously unpredictable.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln climatologist Ken Dewey said on Twitter on Monday that while the extended forecast could be the start of an early spring warmup, "March is famous for spring snowstorms, so don't count winter out just yet."
Pearson said that rivers continue to run high and there still is a lot of moisture in the ground that will eventually thaw out.
And while there is little to no snow cover across Nebraska, there is plenty of snowpack in the Dakotas, which has the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concerned about what might happen on the Missouri River this spring.
The Corps last week predicted that runoff into the river north of Sioux City, Iowa, will be about 40% higher than normal.
John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said Thursday that the potential for above-normal runoff, coupled with above-normal flood stages on many tributaries that join the Missouri River below the Gavins Point Dam, increases the potential for flooding, particularly south of Omaha.
The Corps last week increased the amount of water flowing out of the dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border from 30,000 cubic feet per second to 35,000, which is more than double what's normal for this time of year.
The Corps said it is working to clear out as much space as possible in its reservoirs to account for the expected higher-than-normal runoff.
The National Weather Service plans to release its spring flood outlook on Thursday. While it has forecast an above-average risk of flooding, it said it's too early to determine the potential severity.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.