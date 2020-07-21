Bridge work set for I-80 north of Lincoln

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is set to begin bridge deck repairs that will reduce Interstate 80 to two lanes in each direction east of the 27th Street interchange this summer.
Truesdell Corp. of Tempe, Arizona, has the $1.3 million contract.
During construction, traffic will be shifted onto existing shoulders in order to keep two lanes of traffic flowing in each direction. Later this summer, work will temporarily close the eastbound I-80 on-ramp at 27th Street.
Work is to be completed sometime in August.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.