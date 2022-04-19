 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridge issue to close section of Roca Road

Lancaster County officials said Tuesday that a paved section of Roca Road between 82nd and 96th streets will close indefinitely due to issues with a bridge north of Wagon Train Lake.

The bridge, identified as S-180, was included in the county's 1- and 6-year improvement plan. Statistics from the county indicate a daily traffic count over the bridge of 868 vehicles.

No detour route was immediately posted. It's unclear how long the bridge will be closed.

