The chef recites the opening line of his book.
It’s late morning and Kevin and Karen Shinn are sitting side-by-side on the leather loveseat in their brick ranch home in the middle of Lincoln.
Karen’s legs are elevated, her ankles swollen. She’s wearing black, checked leggings and gold hoop earrings. She apologizes. The morphine makes her sleepy, she says.
Kevin is wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans. He offers coffee, offers to help Karen if she loses her focus, mixes up a date.
They’re telling the story behind a soon-to-be published book, filled with photos and recipes and the arc of a restaurant and the man who prepared its food and the woman who welcomed its customers.
“Bread & Cup: Beyond Simple Food and Drink” will be in bookstores in January, and there’s a campaign to help fund it with discounts on advanced sales.
Karen hasn’t read it yet, didn’t proof the pages or offer editorial advice.
She lived it through those 10 years, though, the woman behind the counter taking orders and making friends of strangers. She helped bring it to life, planning and preparing with her partner.
“I really, really miss it,” she says.
Karen has ovarian cancer. She was diagnosed in 2010, three years after the restaurant opened in the Haymarket. She had surgery and chemo and they thought it was beat, but it came back two years later, and again in 2018.
And now she is at home in hospice.
Karen and Kevin tell their story from the beginning — from their journey to Lincoln and their journey to food and the journey to this book.
A book that begins: I locked the doors for the last time at 2 o’clock on a Sunday afternoon.
* * *
Kevin was a student at Golden Gate Seminary in Mill Valley, north of San Francisco, an Oklahoma native studying for a master’s in divinity. Karen was a California girl, already working in campus ministry in Fresno, four years his senior.
A friend introduced the pair and they married in 1990. When they landed in Lincoln the next year, they planned to stay three years working in a Southern Baptist campus program called Christian Challenge.
Instead, they put down roots. They raised their two kids here, Luke is 28 now and Claire is 25.
They welcomed countless college students, too, as they helped them work through life’s questions, big and small. Sometimes a student lived in the basement, sometimes a student lived upstairs.
“We had kids in our house all the time,” Kevin says. “The basement was like a little apartment with its own kitchen.”
Groups of students would gather for Bible study and conversation. The couple was busy and the hours were crazy and Karen didn’t like to cook.
“And nobody else liked me to cook,” she says.
So it was Kevin in the kitchen, both for their little family and those big gatherings of young adults. Hungry college students away from home, he says.
“Pizza night became popular. And then we started doing soup night in the summer. Soup, bread, beer, wine on the patio.”
He “test drove” his cinnamon rolls on the couple’s guests.
He’d cook and as they ate, he started posing a question: Would you pay for that in a restaurant?
The couple always loved the idea of community and hospitality and they were getting older, maybe too old for campus ministry. Cellphones and the internet distracted the students and it felt harder to connect.
The pair traveled when the students were gone on break or over the summer, staying at bed and breakfasts or boutique hotels. They’d critique them on the way home: What’d you think? What would you do differently if this was ours?
By 2004, the idea of the restaurant that would become Bread & Cup began to take shape.
The ampersand was important, Kevin says. A way to link the two words and show people they belonged together.
Bread & Cup. You & Me. Friends & Family.
Kevin & Karen.
* * *
Bread & Cup opened its doors in the Sawmill Building on the north edge of a still-developing Haymarket in 2007.
Karen was the extroverted front of the house; Kevin baking and creating in the back, a self-described introvert making it a point to visit tables and restaurant guests.
People found them. Downtown workers and foodies, diners hungry for homemade bread and local ingredients. Soups and sandwiches and Kevin’s bread served with pesto and apple butter. They started pizza night and pasta night. In the summer, Kevin scoured farmers market for seasonal ingredients and shaped the menu around them.
The restaurant was featured on an NET special in 2011: “Home Fields: Digging into Local Food.”
The staff — many of them young college students — became like family. So did regulars.
When Karen was diagnosed with cancer a second time, restaurant patrons Dan and Sunny Parsons and Nick Cusick organized a fundraising dinner with Chef Clayton Chapman of Omaha’s Grey Plume cooking the main course.
“It paid off all of Karen’s medical bills at the time,” Kevin says.
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was a patron. UNL Chancellor Harvey Perlman was a regular. So was Lied Center for Performing Arts Director Bill Stephan, who often sent touring acts their way. (And was happy to hear the apple cream recipe will be in the new book.)
One of their frequent diners, Chris Beutler, wrote the forward to the book.
And Cusick bought Bread & Cup with a trio of investors after Piedmont Bistro, their spinoff restaurant, left Kevin and Karen with deep debt. Kevin continued as chef.
They remain grateful, Kevin says, to everyone who supported them along the way.
“I would do it again,” he says. “But I would do it differently.”
* * *
It’s all in the book.
Bread & Cup closed in late 2017.
Kevin and Karen said goodbye to other dreams along the way. Jack & June, a comfort food restaurant named in honor of his parents, shuttered in late 2014, barely a year after it opened. Chef Kevin was already gone by then, let go when its owners decided to go another direction. And Piedmont Bistro, a concept he and Karen helped bring to life, was taken over by a new team.
For 18 months he ran the kitchen at Blue Blood Brewing, until the day last May when owners closed the doors.
He went home.
And about the time “the bleeding stopped,” he heard from an old friend.
Cindy Conger met Kevin when he was new in town and she worked administering Christian Challenge.
“I knew of his passion for food and hospitality and the whole journey of he and Karen working on Bread & Cup,” she said.
She knew he’d written a blog during his restaurant years and she knew there were beautiful photographs that documented the journey.
“There was kind of a community around Bread & Cup,” she said. “It was kind of more than a restaurant.”
Cindy was a writer and worked with writers, coaching them, editing, walking them through the publishing process.
She and Kevin had talked about a book over the years. And when his restaurant life was on hiatus, they talked some more.
“It was kind of a distraction from everything after Blue Blood closed.”
The chef began by scouring old blog posts and pulling out threads of the narrative, piecing them together with more stories and background.
He consulted writer friends and chef friends. “I threw myself into it like it was a job.”
He wrote about the process on his blog: I never thought I would write a book. But neither did I imagine the other changes in my story that were drastically different than I preferred. When I went into business as an entrepreneur, I didn’t envision losing everything I worked for. I didn’t plan for bankruptcy at mid-fifty. I certainly didn’t foresee cancer getting the best of my wife. No one chooses hardship as a way of life. But no one escapes it either.
He is home with Karen now. She’d agreed to one round of chemo after they discovered the cancer had spread in 2018 — treatable but not curable. When it landed her in the hospital in December, she said "no more."
Her mom comes to help.
Friends come. Former employees — long out of college and far-flung — call and send cards. What can I do? How can I help?
One night last week, two former Bread & Cup customers arrived with soup.
Kevin calls it “The Karen Shinn Effect.”
Karen was able to travel this summer. To Charleston, South Carolina, with her mom, and to Colorado, hiking in the mountain air.
She is weaker now.
The book is due out in January.
There is a chapter about Karen and her cancer.
It is a book of stories. The good and the bad. A book about hope despite hardship.
“I describe everything,” Kevin says. “I felt like it would be a good window for someone to see what it takes to open a restaurant … and to see the dividends that are not money.”
Karen calls the book she hasn’t yet read a memoir of a time and place. Two people bringing their strengths together to bring people together, and about everything that rippled out from there.
“We felt like we contributed to the food scene.”
“And we felt like we contributed to the community,” her husband adds.
They sit together on the loveseat. A husband and wife, extrovert and introvert, front of house and back of house.
Kevin wants Karen to see the book, its pages bound, glossy and finished, filled with photos and stories and recipes.
I’m not hiding it from her, he says.
“I want her to see it in all its glory.”