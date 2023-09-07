Branched Oak Observatory began construction on a 1,800-square foot multipurpose center in late February and will unveil the center to the public at its ninth-annual Star-B-Q this weekend.

The Kunkel Family Multi-Purpose Center features a larger classroom space, with capacity for 60 to 80 children, a new projector, a full astronomy library and permanent restrooms — compared to the portable toilets that the observatory previously relied on.

"Modern bathrooms," said Michael Sibbernsen, the co-founder and director of education at the observatory. "The most important thing."

A push for accessibility is also part of the observatory's long-term plans for the future. They've recently poured concrete paths to connect the concrete pads that exist throughout the facility where amateur astronomers can visit and set up their equipment.

"We're working on making as much as possible wheelchair accessible," Sibbernsen said. "We want to make sure all abilities are able to enjoy the night sky."

The center will be replacing the need for the current visitor center and classroom buildings, but it will be much more than a combination of the two.

Observatory officials are hopeful that the facility can play host to Lincoln Public Schools and neighboring school districts, as well as partner with the Boys & Girls Club, CEDARS home for Children and other local groups who focus on underprivileged youth, Observatory CEO Matthew Anderson said in January.

"Branched Oak is unique for many reasons," Sibbernsen said. "Just about everything we have can be found in other places but nowhere will you find this all in one place, one-stop shop for quality astronomy education."

The observatory is a prime spot for stargazing, too, according to Caelum Hubl, who is an intern at Branched Oak Observatory.

Hubl said he and a small crowd spotted the northern lights through his camera lens this summer, a few weeks after the northern lights were predicted to be visible in the state.

The prediction for the lights brought out around 300 people, which Hubl said was good and bad. Bad because the turnout actually somewhat drowned out the lights' visibility. But good, because it put the observatory on the map as a destination for stargazing in eastern Nebraska.

"We have recently had predictions for high chance of aurora in July, and the sun is still very active as we are currently in solar maximum," Hubl said in an email. "I noticed in some of my frames a light glow on the northern horizon, and with no forewarning the aurora made a spectacular appearance!"

Experiences like Hubl's are exactly what the Branched Oak Observatory is trying to make possible.

"Science outreach is important to us," he said, mentioning the lack of major space and science centers in the Midwest. "We're trying to be the up and coming big science center in the region."

With a live band, three food trucks and the 501st Legion — a Star Wars costuming guild — Branched Oak is excited to have the public visit their new facility at the ninth-annual Star-B-Q stargazing event on Saturday from 5-11 p.m.

"We always say once it gets dark, that's when we shine," Sibbernsen said.

