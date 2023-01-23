Branched Oak Observatory breaks ground on $400K multipurpose center

The Branched Oak Observatory near Raymond held a groundbreaking ceremony recently to commemorate a significant expansion.

The observatory is beginning construction of a $400,000 multipurpose center that Matthew Anderson, CEO of the observatory, hopes will allow them to better serve the community.

Anderson said construction on the 1,800-square-foot space will officially begin in late February, and they’d like to have the building completed by May 4. According to Anderson, the biggest assets that the multipurpose center will provide are a larger classroom space and permanent restrooms.

“Up until this point, we’ve always had to use port-a-potties, which serve their purpose, but you can’t really use that for school groups,” Anderson said. “You really need to have permanent restrooms that are handicap accessible for kids and adults as well.”

Anderson estimated that the new classroom space will be able to hold 60 to 80 children at a time, which allows them to further their relationship with Lincoln Public Schools and other school districts.

Another goal for the multipurpose center is to host camps during the summer for children and young adults to further an interest in science, technology, engineering and math.

“These will all be taught by instructors who have real-world experience, they’ll be able to teach kids the basics and help them to have a great foundation in which they can add onto the learning they already have,” Anderson said.

Anderson also hopes to partner with the Boys & Girls Club, CEDARS Home for Children and other local groups that serve underprivileged youth.

“We’re really going to encourage them to come out,” Anderson said. And they hope to remove obstacles, including financial and transportation, so the kids can "enjoy an amazing hands-on experience.”

The multipurpose center is what Anderson refers to as phase 1 of the Branched Oak Observatory expansion. He didn't elaborate on any certain future plans, but he said the observatory’s short-term goals include raising money to hire full-time staff.

“Everything we’ve done so far to this point has all been volunteer, all been out of the back of our own pocket,” Anderson said. “Last year was the first year that we actually had paid staff from Memorial Day to just before Labor Day.”

He said that the goal is to raise $200,000 to cover staffing expenses. Those interested in donating can do so on the observatory's website.

Ultimately, Anderson hopes that the construction of the multipurpose center will lead to more visitors. Branched Oak Observatory boasts amenities that no other public observatory in the world has, like being able to speak directly to the International Space Station or handling meteorites from outer space, according to Anderson.

He feels that having a larger space for more one-of-a-kind experiences will mark a major step forward for the observatory.

“That’s really just the tip of the iceberg of the things that will be able to be experienced at the Branched Oak Observatory,” Anderson said. “And this building will be the hub for a lot of those activities.”

