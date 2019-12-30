Boys & Girls Clubs hires new executive director

Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County has hired Kimberly Goins as its new executive director.

“I am excited to join the Boys & Girls Club at such an important time. We are currently aligning our high-impact programs to meet the needs of the city and state, including; workforce development and technology,” Goins said in a press release. She started in early October.

“Currently we serve over 400 students each day and through our new community partnerships and investment in growing our staff the club will soon become an even bigger part of the Lincoln community," she added.

Goins previously served as the executive director at the Malone Community Center.

“The board is extremely excited to have Kim as our next executive director. Her experience and commitment to kids will provide the essential leadership to move our organization forward," said Boys & Girls Club Board Chairwoman Jessica Erstad. “The youth we serve now and, in the future, will reap the benefits.”

Goins is working on the club's budget and possible expansion to new locations. Next year will be the club’s 13th year in Lincoln. It has locations at Park Middle School and North Star High School.

