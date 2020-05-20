Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln finds out free dinners fill a need

“They’re volunteers. They’re not on the payroll,” Brown said. “These are kids that are literally understanding of the need and are willing to come help bag food. That shows tremendous character.”

Each bag contains three dinners. The volunteers ask recipients how many they need and then fill their cars. The food is intended for children, but they know other family members might benefit, too.

They served 636 meals their first Monday — when families were already in the neighborhood picking up meals at Park — but their Thursday distribution dropped by nearly half.

Then their second Monday, this week, took them by surprise. And it reinforced the need they were filling.

They ended up giving away more than 1,000 dinners — chicken tenders, Salisbury steaks, beef fiestada pizzas — in under three hours.

Enough for Brown and the club to start thinking bigger. He’s searching for a church in north Lincoln to launch a second distribution site on Mondays, he said, and he hopes they can also start offering breakfast and lunch this summer. They're adding hygiene kits and activity books.

“I’m on a mission now,” he said. “I’ve had mothers cry. I’ve had people show nothing but rejoicement and just being thankful for us."

