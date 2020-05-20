Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln finds out free dinners fill a need

The team of teenage volunteers thought 750 meals would be enough for Monday’s drive-up distribution.
They weren’t even close.
The first time the members of the Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln/Lancaster County tried this, just last week, they gave away more than 630 dinners — waking early to fill paper grocery bags with chicken patties and cheese pizzas, corn dogs and fruit cups, and delivering them to the long line of cars outside Friedens Lutheran Church in the South Bottoms.
The club had spotted a need in the community and decided to help fill it, said Brylin Brown, its vice president of operations.
Across the city, Lincoln Public Schools was offering free breakfasts and lunches — 10 to-go meals for each child every Monday — at 14 distribution sites, including nearby Park Middle School.
“But there’s a real dinner void for the kids,” he said. “LPS is doing breakfast and lunch, and we wanted to start offering dinners.”
They had to find a base first. Brown reached out to churches near school distribution sites, so families picking up breakfast and lunch wouldn’t have to travel far for dinner, and almost immediately heard back from Friedens Lutheran, he said.
The church at Sixth and D is a focal point of the neighborhood, founded by Germans from Russia at the beginning of the last century.
It served its nearest neighbors for years, never building a parking lot because most of its members lived in walking distance, said Gary Hardt, its council president.
“And 113 years later, we’re trying to do the same thing. We’re trying to be there for the community in any way we can, regardless of whether they’re members of the church or not.”
As the neighborhood changed and its congregation grew smaller, Friedens has searched for new ways to serve.
It’s thrown a neighborhood picnic every September for the past decade, drawing more than 120 neighbors to the bounce houses outside and burgers and bingo inside. It welcomed a Karen-language congregation to worship weekly in its sanctuary and a Hispanic mission group to fill its fellowship hall.
“We decided we needed to use our facility for outreach,” Hardt said. “We feel like that’s kind of our calling right now.”
Shelter during the pandemic — Matt Talbot uses $50K grant to rent hotel rooms for Lincoln's homeless
And a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club made perfect sense, he said. The church has a big kitchen with plenty of refrigerator space.
The plan started simply. Brown arranged to buy the meat products from Sysco, have the milk delivered by Hiland Dairy, and he makes frequent trips to Sam’s Club, filling shopping carts with fruit cups and other items.
Seven members of the Boys and Girls Club gather at the church every Monday and Thursday morning to assemble and distribute the meals.
“They’re volunteers. They’re not on the payroll,” Brown said. “These are kids that are literally understanding of the need and are willing to come help bag food. That shows tremendous character.”
Each bag contains three dinners. The volunteers ask recipients how many they need and then fill their cars. The food is intended for children, but they know other family members might benefit, too.
They served 636 meals their first Monday — when families were already in the neighborhood picking up meals at Park — but their Thursday distribution dropped by nearly half.
Then their second Monday, this week, took them by surprise. And it reinforced the need they were filling.
They ended up giving away more than 1,000 dinners — chicken tenders, Salisbury steaks, beef fiestada pizzas — in under three hours.
Enough for Brown and the club to start thinking bigger. He’s searching for a church in north Lincoln to launch a second distribution site on Mondays, he said, and he hopes they can also start offering breakfast and lunch this summer. They're adding hygiene kits and activity books.
“I’m on a mission now,” he said. “I’ve had mothers cry. I’ve had people show nothing but rejoicement and just being thankful for us."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
