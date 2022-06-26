Bowling Lake master plan open house Tuesday

Residents of the Air Park neighborhood are invited to attend an open house on the Bowling Lake master plan Tuesday from 5-6 p.m.

The event will allow residents to share comments and concerns about Bowling Lake's upcoming changes with Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department staff.

Proposed changes include construction of a dog run and relocation of the radio-controlled vehicle track.

“The addition of a dog run to Bowling Lake Park will provide a much-needed recreational resource for neighbors and their pets," Parks and Rec Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross said.

Residents can review the plan at lincoln.ne.gov and email any comments to parks@lincoln.ne.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.