Bowling Lake master plan open house Tuesday

Residents of the Air Park neighborhood are invited to attend an open house on the Bowling Lake master plan Tuesday from 5-6 p.m.

The event will allow residents to share comments and concerns about Bowling Lake's upcoming changes with Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department staff.

Proposed changes include construction of a dog run and relocation of the radio-controlled vehicle track.

“The addition of a dog run to Bowling Lake Park will provide a much-needed recreational resource for neighbors and their pets," Parks and Rec Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross said.

Residents can review the plan at lincoln.ne.gov and email any comments to parks@lincoln.ne.gov.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

