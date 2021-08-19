Bourbon Theatre adapts COVID policy for Case concert; Playhouse follows suit for new season

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event will be required for everybody attending the Aug. 31 Neko Case show at the Bourbon Theatre.

That concert is the first known Lincoln event that will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for the venue staff, the crew and audience.

Meanwhile, the Lincoln Community Playhouse also announced Thursday similar coronavirus guidelines for its new season, which begins Sept. 10 with a production of "The Fantasticks."

All patrons 12 and over must provide proof of vaccination for entry into the playhouse and be required to wear a mask over the mouth and nose at all times while in the building, said Morrie Enders, the Playhouse's executive director.

“The newly implemented policy is designed to allow the Playhouse to continue to stay open by safely providing the theatre experiences we have all been missing,” Enders said in a written statement.

A negative COVID test within 72 hours is a suitable alternative, he said.

The Bourbon Theatre's decision was implemented after discussions with Case and her management, who are asking venues for the requirement at all her shows.