Boo at the Zoo lives on, but with more masks, limited capacity

The coronavirus won’t cancel the annual Boo at the Zoo, but it will force almost everyone -- including adults -- to wear masks this year while trick-or-treating.

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo worked with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on a plan to preserve the event, which it released Tuesday:

Among the major changes:

* Capacity will be limited to 90 people allowed to enter the zoo every 15 minutes, or 1,080 per night. In previous years, up to 3,500 would come through the gates each night.

* To make up for that, the event will run eight nights -- Oct. 23-30 -- instead of the traditional five. Hours are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

* Tickets must be reserved for specific time slots, and guests are expected to stay in their vehicles until their ticket time. Tickets are $6.95 for nonmembers and free for members, but everyone must buy a $3.50 bag if they plan to collect candy.

* Groups are limited to eight people, with exceptions made for larger families. The zoo is asking guests over 60, those with underlying health conditions and those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 to stay home.