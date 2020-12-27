'Bonus family': Five siblings adopted by three different families in Lincoln

Siblings in the foster care system are often split up. They are sent to different areas, lose contact and live separate lives.
Three families in Lincoln, however, are making sure that doesn’t happen for a group of five siblings.
Through Lincoln adoption agency Christian Heritage, three Lincoln families gave these siblings forever homes. The last adoption was finalized in February.
Christian Heritage received a call for placement for the then four siblings in January 2015, according to foster care specialist Liz Schaefer. The youngest sibling was yet to be born.
The siblings are 15-year-old Charlie, 12-year-old Noah, 11-year-old Lily, 8-year-old Ember and 4-year-old Hazel. Charlie was adopted by Chuck and Brooke Horton, who have seven other children. Noah was adopted by Kristin and Jim Ageton, who also have another biological son. The three younger daughters were adopted by Kristin and Micah Palmer, who have two older biological children.
Schaefer said finding the right placement for children can be a difficult process, but it was inspiring to see these siblings find the right fits for their forever families.
“Seeing the families really work well to build attachment and trust with the kids and build relationships with each of the kids to make sure that they knew that they were loved and accepted, regardless of what they did, was really special,” she said.
All three families said they felt allowing the siblings to maintain relationships with each other was crucial. They call the three-family network their “bonus family.”
“It's important to get the siblings together because they are connected to their siblings and they always will have a common bond. They should know their siblings are safe and, most of all loved, and we will always support that,” Kristin Palmer said.
Schaefer said the ability for the siblings to continue to foster the special bond between them has been really special since that’s not often the case for children in the foster care system.
“Your siblings are the ones who know your story and know your history at such a different level than anyone else does,” she said. “So just having them be able to continue to work through some of that stuff with each other has been really important.”
The families allow the kids to communicate as much as they want and they regularly meet up. Chuck Horton said this includes Zoom calls, park visits and attending big family events.
“It's always good to have a massive amount of support from several different people, which I think we all provide each other,” Horton said.
Each family said what led them to fostering and later adopting was their Christian faith and the call they felt to help children in need of a caring family.
“We believe it’s important not just for church and Christians to step up and do what the Bible commands,” Chuck Horton said, "but for people to step up and take care of these kids who don’t have a home.”
Kristin Ageton said she was initially hesitant to foster since it can be a very messy process, but she felt like God was calling her and her husband to do it.
“Kristin is someone who really, really likes routine and procedure and things being orderly and tidy, and foster care is pretty much none of those things,” Jim Ageton said. “I really felt like if this person who loves neat and orderly and tidy things and predictability was telling me that we should get into foster care, we should really look at that.”
All three families also said they have seen the siblings grow and develop their personalities since coming into their care. Kristin Palmer said she’s seen the three youngest girls blossom since being fostered and then adopted by her and her husband.
“There are definitely challenges, and there are things that these girls have overcome and traumas that they have overcome and continue to work on,” Kristin Palmer said. “There's things in their life that have molded them and shaped them and it's amazing to sit back and see where they have come from to where they are now.”
Regardless of what comes their way, each family is ready to show up for each other, Kristin Palmer said.
“Biological, adopted, it doesn't matter. We'll always be there for each other,” she said.
