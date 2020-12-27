'Bonus family': Five siblings adopted by three different families in Lincoln

“We believe it’s important not just for church and Christians to step up and do what the Bible commands,” Chuck Horton said, "but for people to step up and take care of these kids who don’t have a home.”

Kristin Ageton said she was initially hesitant to foster since it can be a very messy process, but she felt like God was calling her and her husband to do it.

“Kristin is someone who really, really likes routine and procedure and things being orderly and tidy, and foster care is pretty much none of those things,” Jim Ageton said. “I really felt like if this person who loves neat and orderly and tidy things and predictability was telling me that we should get into foster care, we should really look at that.”

All three families also said they have seen the siblings grow and develop their personalities since coming into their care. Kristin Palmer said she’s seen the three youngest girls blossom since being fostered and then adopted by her and her husband.

“There are definitely challenges, and there are things that these girls have overcome and traumas that they have overcome and continue to work on,” Kristin Palmer said. “There's things in their life that have molded them and shaped them and it's amazing to sit back and see where they have come from to where they are now.”