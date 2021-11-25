 Skip to main content
Body found following Thanksgiving morning house fire in Richardson County
Body found following Thanksgiving morning house fire in Richardson County

One person is dead after a fire at a home in Humboldt early on Thanksgiving morning.

First responders were dispatched to the home at 1055 Seventh St. just before 4:30 a.m. and found the residence fully engulfed in flames.

Fire departments from Humboldt, Dawson and Stella battled the fire, which reportedly spread to a neighboring shed.

In a news release, officials said an unidentified person is believed to have died in the fire. No other information was available.

Humboldt is 60 miles southeast of Lincoln

The State Fire Marshal's Agency is investigating.

