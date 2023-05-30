Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Facebook post of what appears to be the carcass of a deer hanging off a tree near Ashland has left many people puzzled about the cause of the grisly scene.

The post, first published on Monday afternoon on the Nebraska Mountain Lions group by one of its members, included four images of the carcass — or what’s left of it — wrapped around a tree with spine and skull exposed.

“Stumbled across these near Ashland today,” the publisher of the post said, referring to the images. “I’m trying not to jump to any conclusions, but I can’t think of much else besides a Mountain Lion which would leave carcasses like this. Any thoughts?”

Almost instantly, several people in the group, which currently has more than 6,000 members, began to speculate on who — or what — killed the animal, with mountain lions at the center of the debate.

“Lions don’t drag prey into trees,” one member wrote in the comments.

“Who lied to you when they told you that?” came the reply.

Soon enough, however, the debate veered off and went into speculations of a flood or a bobcat as possible causes behind the deer’s death. One even suggested it was a hoax.

Sam Wilson, furbearer and carnivore program manager at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, ruled out the possibility of a mountain lion.

“I am not sure how the desiccated deer carcass ended up in the tree,” Wilson said, “but I don't really see any reason to suspect mountain lion given they eat deer on the ground.”

Though it isn’t common, mountain lions do sometimes climb trees and capture prey, according to the Mountain Lion Foundation.

Mountain lions don’t reproduce in the Ashland area, according to Wilson, and the possibility of one killing a deer in such an eastern part of the state is low.

“You know, when you’re thinking about what causes the death of deer in eastern Nebraska, mountain lions would rate really really really low,” Wilson said.

Traditionally, mountain lions do traverse through areas where they don’t typically populate or reproduce. Yet in Nebraska, there are three regions commonly established as mountain lion habitat: Pine Ridge, Niobrara River Valley and Wildcat Hills.

“A mountain lion could walk from the Black Hills and the Rocky Mountains and the Pine Ridge or the Niobrara Valley down in this area — and it has happened in the past,” Wilson said. “It’s just that they’re not typically here.”

And so remains the mystery around the deer's entangled carcass: Was it a mountain lion? A bobcat? A flood? Or was it all a hoax?

